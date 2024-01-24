UK donates €16.3 million to Ukraine Energy Support Fund for procuring NATO-grade gabions

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund has received additional €16,3 million (£14 million), granted by the United Kingdom.

The financial support will enable Ukraine to acquire urgently needed equipment to strengthen its energy infrastructure and protect it from further damage in particular through passive protection solutions.

The grant is primarily earmarked for procuring NATO-grade gabions. These wirework containers filled with rocks and soil constitute an effective barrier to indirect damage caused by shelling and can be erected swiftly and flexibly to protect essential infrastructure.

The UK’s grant will enable the procurement of large quantities of such protective walls to ensure that Ukrainian energy companies increase their resilience against the effects of Russia’s full-scale war against civilian infrastructure.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established to provide financial support for repairing Ukrainian energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and to maintain the functioning of the energy sector. It is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat, co-shared by the European Commission, and collects contributions from governments, international organisations, and corporate donors.

