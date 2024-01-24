Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,615 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,350 in the last 365 days.

UK donates €16.3 million to Ukraine Energy Support Fund for procuring NATO-grade gabions

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund has received additional €16,3 million (£14 million), granted by the United Kingdom.

The financial support will enable Ukraine to acquire urgently needed equipment to strengthen its energy infrastructure and protect it from further damage in particular through passive protection solutions. 

The grant is primarily earmarked for procuring NATO-grade gabions. These wirework containers filled with rocks and soil constitute an effective barrier to indirect damage caused by shelling and can be erected swiftly and flexibly to protect essential infrastructure. 

The UK’s grant will enable the procurement of large quantities of such protective walls to ensure that Ukrainian energy companies increase their resilience against the effects of Russia’s full-scale war against civilian infrastructure.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established to provide financial support for repairing Ukrainian energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and to maintain the functioning of the energy sector. It is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat, co-shared by the European Commission, and collects contributions from governments, international organisations, and corporate donors. 

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

UK donates €16.3 million to Ukraine Energy Support Fund for procuring NATO-grade gabions

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more