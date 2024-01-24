Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Gain Momentum with Major Giants American Software, JDA Software, CloudLogix
HTF Market Intelligence consulting is uniquely positioned empower and inspire with research and consulting services to empower businesses with growth strategies, by offering services.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest research study released on the Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market by HTF MI Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2030. The Cloud Supply Chain Management market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Key Players in This Report Include:
Oracle (United States), SAP (Germany), IBM (United States), CloudLogix (United States), Cloudera (United States), JDA Software (United States), Kinaxis (Canada), THE DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC (Canada), Infor (United States), Manhattan Associates (India), American Software (United States), JAGGAER (United States).
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Cloud Supply Chain Management market to witness a CAGR of 16% during forecast period of 2024-2030. The market is segmented by Solution (Transportation management, Procurement and sourcing, Order management, Sales and operation planning, Inventory and warehouse management, Demand planning and forecasting) by Service (Training and consulting, Support and maintenance, Managed services) by Deployment Model (Public cloud, Private cloud, Hybrid cloud) by Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large enterprises)
Definition:
Cloud supply chain offers software, platform and infrastructure for efficient management of supply chain activities such as the flow of goods, inventory management and raw material storage. Though, application of cloud in supply chain offers operational as well as financial benefits but limitation involved in implementation at large scale still need to be addressed. Cloud-based supply chain management has shown great success in third-party logistics recently, but widespread adoption requires integration of various services which poses challenges as well as provide a huge opportunity for stakeholders.
Market Trends:
• Growing Use of Analytical Tools and Data-Driven Decision Making Driven by IOT
• Growing Use of Software as a Service Model in Cloud Supply Chain Management
Market Drivers:
• Growing Need to Reduce Potential Failure to Maximize Profit
• Rising Use of Cloud-based supply chain management in the Transportation Sector
Market Opportunities:
• Rising Growth in E-commerce With Rapid Digitalization
• Growing Demand from Small and Medium Enterprises
Market Breakdown by Solution (Transportation management, Procurement and sourcing, Order management, Sales and operation planning, Inventory and warehouse management, Demand planning and forecasting) by Service (Training and consulting, Support and maintenance, Managed services) by Deployment Model (Public cloud, Private cloud, Hybrid cloud) by Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large enterprises) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report:
• -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Cloud Supply Chain Management market by value and volume.
• -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Cloud Supply Chain Management market.
• -To showcase the development of the Cloud Supply Chain Management market in different parts of the world.
• -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Cloud Supply Chain Management market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
• -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Cloud Supply Chain Management market.
• -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Cloud Supply Chain Management market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market:
Chapter 01 – Cloud Supply Chain Management Executive Summary
Chapter 02 – Market Overview
Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors
Chapter 04 – Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market – Pricing Analysis
Chapter 05 – Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Background
Chapter 06 — Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Segmentation
Chapter 07 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market
Chapter 08 – Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Structure Analysis
Chapter 09 – Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Competitive Analysis
Chapter 10 – Assumptions and Acronyms
Chapter 11 – Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Research Methodology
Key questions answered:
• How feasible is Cloud Supply Chain Management market for long-term investment?
• What are influencing factors driving the demand for Cloud Supply Chain Management near future?
• What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Cloud Supply Chain Management market growth?
• What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
