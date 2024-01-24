Impetus Technologies Named a Leader in ISG Provider Lens™ for Analytics Services 2023
ISG has recognized Impetus for demonstrating strategic excellence in data engineering services, addressing the complex data challenges faced by enterprises
As organizations continue to grapple with the challenges of managing and leveraging their data effectively, Impetus remains steadfast in its mission to deliver excellence in data engineering services.”LOS GATOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Impetus Technologies Inc., a digital engineering company focused on delivering expert services and products to help enterprises achieve their transformation goals, has been recognized as a leader under the Data Engineering Services – Specialist category in the prestigious ISG Provider Lens™ Analytics Services Quadrant Report 2023. The recognition underscores Impetus’ commitment to delivering innovative and robust data engineering services that meet the evolving needs of businesses worldwide.
Information Services Group (ISG) is a global technology research and advisory firm that provides market intelligence and technology insights to help clients achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The ISG Provider Lens™ Analytics Services report is a comprehensive assessment that evaluates service providers based on their capabilities to deliver transformative solutions in various technology domains.
The report highlights Impetus Technologies' commitment to innovation, acknowledging the company's holistic approach and ability to deliver unique and effective data engineering services that empower businesses to unlock the full potential of their data. Furthermore, Impetus Technologies is also named a Product Challenger in ISG Provider Lens™ Data Science Services – Specialist 2023, recognizing its next-gen, AI/ML-powered services to help enterprises make intelligent, data-driven decisions.
“Impetus Technologies adopts a platform-centric approach, uniting people, processes and technologies to guide clients toward unified data strategies and create unified data platforms with analytics and ML,” said Gowtham Kumar Sampath, Assistant Director and Principal Analyst at ISG.
"We are honored to be recognized as a leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ Data Engineering Services for 2023. This recognition validates our commitment to providing innovative and impactful data engineering solutions and services that drive digital transformation and help our clients stay ahead in today's dynamic business landscape,” said Chetan Kalanki, Vice President, Global Engineering Services at Impetus. “As organizations continue to grapple with the challenges of managing and leveraging their data effectively, Impetus remains steadfast in its mission to deliver excellence in data engineering services.”
Impetus has helped leading Fortune 500 enterprises across multiple domains propel their business growth with its services around cloud and data platform engineering, GenAI & ML, and DevOps. LeapLogic, Impetus’ automated cloud accelerator, fast-tracks the modernization of legacy data warehouse, ETL, Hadoop, analytics, mainframe, and reporting workloads to any cloud-native stack, enabling enterprises to stay future-driven while accelerating their digital transformation journey.
To learn more about Impetus Technologies’ data engineering solutions, download the report.
About LeapLogic and Impetus Technologies
LeapLogic, an Impetus product, automates the end-to-end transformation of legacy data warehouse, ETL, BI/reporting, analytics, Mainframe, and Hadoop workloads to native cloud platforms for optimum cost and performance. Impetus Technologies helps enterprises solve the data, AI, and cloud puzzle by combining unmatched cloud and data engineering expertise. Recognized as an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, Elite Databricks Consulting Partner, and Elite Snowflake Services Partner, Impetus has been the ‘Partner of Choice’ for several Fortune 500 enterprises for transforming their digital nuclei and driving unmatched innovation and growth for over a decade.
To learn more, visit www.leaplogic.io or www.impetus.com.
For any questions, write to inquiry@impetus.com.
About ISG
ISG (Information Services Group) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; technology strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006 and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data.
For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.
