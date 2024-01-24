TaxZerone Urges Businesses to E-File Information Returns by January 31st Deadline
Time is ticking — E-file Forms W-2, 1099-NEC, and 1099-MISC with TaxZerone before the deadline hitsSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a race against time, TaxZerone is rallying businesses and individuals to leverage its e-filing support for Forms W-2, 1099-NEC, and 1099-MISC. With the January 31st filing deadline looming, TaxZerone's user-friendly platform is poised to assist taxpayers in meeting their obligations promptly and accurately for e-filing and issuing recipient copies.
As the IRS-authorized e-file service provider, TaxZerone has created a streamlined solution for information return filing. The platform boasts features tailored to simplify the e-filing process and ensures a smooth experience for users racing against the impending deadline:
🎯 Bulk upload of records: TaxZerone facilitates the seamless upload of multiple records and saves businesses valuable time and effort in data entry.
🎯 IRS form validations: The platform ensures accuracy and compliance by performing thorough IRS form validations, minimizing the risk of errors in filing.
🎯 Option to email recipient copies: TaxZerone offers the convenience of emailing recipient copies, thereby reducing the need for traditional mailings.
🎯 ZeroneVault: TaxZerone also offers a portal for businesses to invite their recipients to access their forms online. With the portal, recipients can access their form copies anytime, anywhere.
TaxZerone also ensures a hassle-free e-filing experience with its user-friendly 3-step process:
1. Fill out the form: Users can easily input data into the required fields, with intuitive prompts to guide them through the process.
2. Review & transmit to the IRS: Users verify the accuracy of their submissions before securely transmitting the returns to the IRS.
3. Send recipient copy: The platform includes an easy option to download, print and email recipient copies.
"Time is of the essence, especially as we approach the January 31st deadline," emphasizes Alexia Zepeda, spokesperson for TaxZerone. "Our e-filing platform is designed to empower businesses, minimize mistakes, and maximize accuracy during this critical period."
TaxZerone adopts a customer-centric approach by offering volume-based pricing starting from $2.49 per form. This transparent and scalable pricing model ensures that businesses of all sizes can benefit from TaxZerone's e-filing solutions.
About information return filing
Information returns are official forms the IRS uses to report income paid to another person or entity. These forms serve as verification for both the payer and recipient and aid in accurate tax reporting. TaxZerone supports e-filing for information returns, including Form W-2 for wages and salaries, Form 1099-NEC for non-employee compensation, and Form 1099-MISC for various other payments.
About TaxZerone
TaxZerone is a leading IRS-authorized e-file service provider dedicated to simplifying tax filing processes. With a commitment to user-friendly interfaces, stringent validations, and affordable pricing, TaxZerone continues to be the trusted ally for businesses and individuals striving for efficient and accurate tax compliance.
