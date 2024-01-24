Blue Foundry Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Results

RUTHERFORD, N.J., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) (the “Company”), the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank (the “Bank”), today reported a net loss of $7.4 million, or $0.31 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to net income of $2.4 million, or $0.09 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2022.



The Company reported a net loss of $2.9 million, or $0.13 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to a net loss of $1.4 million, or $0.06 per diluted common share for the three months ended September 30, 2023, and net income of $562 thousand, or $0.02 per diluted common share for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

James D. Nesci, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “2023 proved to be a challenging year for banks as the financial services industry navigated unprecedented rate hikes, large bank failures and a slowing economy. While these factors have adversely affected revenues, our capital levels and credit quality remain strong, and we have been able to manage expenses and bring efficiencies to the institution that should benefit us in years to come.”

He continued, “As we move into 2024, we are focused on executing our strategic priorities which will lead to prudent balance sheet growth, funded through organic deposit acquisition.”

Highlights for the fourth quarter of 2023:

Non-interest expense, excluding the provision for commitments and letters of credit, decreased $529 thousand, or 4.05%, compared to the same quarter of 2022.

Tangible book value per share increased $0.25 to $14.49 from the linked quarter.

Net interest margin decreased ten basis points from the linked quarter and 78 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2022 to 1.84% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

During the quarter, 657,162 shares were repurchased at a weighted average cost of $8.72.

Credit metrics remained favorable with nonperforming loans to total loans of 38 basis points.



Lending Franchise

The Company continues to diversify its lending franchise by focusing on growing the higher-yielding commercial portfolio. Although gross loans increased $15.6 million in 2023, we were able to increase our portfolio of construction loans, non-residential real estate loans and commercial and industrial loans by $42.6 million, $15.7 million and $7.9 million, respectively, while reducing our one-to-four family residential and multifamily portfolios by $46.3 million and $8.1 million, respectively.

The details of the loan portfolio are below:

December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30,

2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) (Audited) (In thousands) Residential one-to-four family $ 550,929 $ 567,384 $ 580,396 $ 592,809 $ 597,254 Multifamily 682,564 689,966 696,956 695,207 690,690 Non-residential real estate 231,720 236,325 237,247 239,844 216,061 Construction and land 60,414 45,064 36,032 28,141 17,799 Junior liens 22,503 22,297 21,338 19,644 18,631 Commercial and industrial 12,553 9,904 9,743 10,357 4,653 Consumer and other 47 50 33 58 39 Total loans 1,560,730 1,570,990 1,581,745 1,586,060 1,545,127 Allowance for credit losses on loans 14,154 13,872 14,413 14,153 13,400 Loans receivable, net $ 1,546,576 $ 1,557,118 $ 1,567,332 $ 1,571,907 $ 1,531,727

Retail Franchise

As of December 31, 2023, total deposits were $1.24 billion, a decrease of $44.0 million or 3.41% from December 31, 2022. While we continue to see a shift into time deposits, the Company remains focused on attracting the full banking relationship of small- to medium-sized businesses through an extensive suite of deposit products.

The details of deposits are below:

December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30,

2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) (Audited) (In thousands) Non-interest bearing deposits $ 27,739 $ 23,787 $ 26,067 $ 32,518 $ 37,907 NOW and demand accounts 361,139 378,268 404,407 427,281 410,937 Savings 259,402 278,665 315,713 361,871 423,758 Core deposits 648,280 680,720 746,187 821,670 872,602 Time deposits 596,624 572,384 521,074 422,911 416,260 Total deposits $ 1,244,904 $ 1,253,104 $ 1,267,261 $ 1,244,581 $ 1,288,862

Financial Performance Overview:

Fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022

Net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2022:

Net interest income was $9.2 million, a decrease of $3.7 million.

Net interest margin decreased 78 basis point to 1.84%.

Yield on average interest-earning assets increased 51 basis points to 4.06%.

Cost of average interest-bearing deposits increased 170 basis points to 2.52%, reflecting the competitive rate environment in our primary market.

Average loans increased by $52.9 million and average interest-bearing deposits increased by $14.7 million.



Non-interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2022:

Non-interest income increased $128 thousand, or 28.83%, largely driven by a gain on sale of loans of $72 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Non-interest expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2022:

Non-interest expense was $12.5 million, a decrease of $529 thousand, excluding the provision for commitments and letters of credit, driven by lower compensation and benefit costs and professional services expense of $733 thousand and $207 thousand, respectively, partially offset by increases in occupancy and equipment expense of $231 thousand and data processing expense of $186 thousand.

Since the adoption of the current expected credit loss (CECL) methodology on January 1, 2023, the provision for commitments and letters of credit is recorded in the provision for credit losses. This expense was previously recorded in non-interest expense. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a $203 thousand release of provision for credit losses on commitments and letters of credit.

Income tax expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2022:

The Company did not record a tax benefit for the loss incurred during the fourth quarter of 2023 due to the full valuation allowance required on its deferred tax assets. The fourth quarter of 2022 effective tax rate of 22.59% was a result of the taxable income produced during that quarter, partially offset by the ability to utilize a portion of the net operating losses that were fully reserved.

The Company’s current tax position reflects the previously established full valuation allowance on its deferred tax assets. At December 31, 2023, the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets was $24.0 million.

Year ended December 31, 2023 compared to the year ended December 31, 2022

Net interest income compared to the year ended December 31, 2022:

Net interest income was $41.9 million, a decrease of $9.9 million.

Net interest margin decreased by 64 basis points to 2.09%.

Yield on average interest-earning assets increased 66 basis points to 3.94%.

Cost of average interest-bearing deposits increased 150 basis points to 1.97%, due to an increase in higher-cost time deposits and the competitive rate environment in our primary market.

Average loans increased by $162.1 million and average interest-bearing deposits decreased by $1.9 million.



Non-interest income compared to the year ended December 31, 2022:

Non-interest income decreased $859 thousand, or 32.24%, largely due to the discontinuation of overdraft charges in 2022, partially offset by a gain on sale of loans of $231 thousand in 2023.



Non-interest expense compared to the year ended December 31, 2022:

Non-interest expense was $51.6 million, a decrease of $1.5 million excluding the provision for commitments and letters of credit, driven by a decrease in professional services, compensation and benefits and advertising expenses of $1.1 million, $808 thousand and $707 thousand, respectively, offset in part by increases in occupancy and equipment, FDIC premiums and data processing expense of $725 thousand, $418 thousand and $365 thousand, respectively.

As noted in the quarter comparison, the provision for commitments and letters of credit is recorded in the provision for credit losses in 2023. In 2022, the Company recorded a release of the provision for commitments and letters of credit of $311 thousand.

Income tax expense compared to the year ended December 31, 2022:

The Company did not record a tax benefit for the loss incurred during 2023 due to the full valuation allowance required on its deferred tax assets. The effective tax rate for 2022 of 12.36% was a result of the taxable income produced during the prior year period, partially offset by the ability to utilize a portion of the net operating losses that were fully reserved.

The Company’s current tax position reflects the previously established full valuation allowance on its deferred tax assets. At December 31, 2023, the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets was $24.0 million.

Balance Sheet Summary:

December 31, 2023 compared to December 31, 2022

Securities available-for-sale:

Securities available-for-sale decreased $30.5 million to $283.8 million due to sales, maturities and calls during the year partially offset by purchases and a $5.5 million improvement in the unrealized loss position on the portfolio.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company sold $9.3 million of securities available for sale for a net gain of $20 thousand and purchased $15.5 million in higher yielding securities.

Gross loans:

Gross loans held for investment increased $15.6 million to $1.56 billion.

Construction loans increased $42.6 million, non-residential real estate loans increased $15.7 million and commercial and industrial loans increased $7.9 million, while residential and multifamily loans decreased $46.3 million and $8.1 million, respectively.

Originations totaled $119.6 million, including originations of $35.6 million in construction loans, $27.4 million in non-residential real estate loans and $17.3 million in multifamily loans. In addition, the Company originated $7.8 million of residential mortgage loans and purchased $6.8 million of conforming residential mortgages in New Jersey during the year.



Deposits and borrowings:

Deposits totaled $1.24 billion, a decrease of $44.0 million since December 31, 2022. Core deposits represented 52.1% of total deposits compared to 67.7% at December 31, 2022.

FHLB borrowings increased by $87.0 million to $397.5 million to support loan growth and offset the decrease in deposits.

Capital:

Shareholders’ equity decreased by $38.1 million to $355.6 million. The decrease was primarily driven by the repurchase of shares at a cost of $36.3 million.

The net loss of $7.4 million was partially offset by $3.8 million in share-based plan activity and a $1.8 million favorable change in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

Tangible equity to tangible assets was 17.37% and 19.24% at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Tangible common equity per share outstanding was $14.49 at December 31, 2023 and $14.28 at December 31, 2022.

The Bank’s capital ratios remain above the FDIC’s “well capitalized” standards.



Asset quality:

Non-performing loans totaled $5.9 million, or 0.38% of total loans at December 31, 2023 compared to $7.8 million, or 0.50% of total loans at December 31, 2022.

The allowance for credit losses on loans represented 0.91% of total loans at December 31, 2023 compared to 0.87% at December 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 239.98% of non-performing loans compared to 172.52% at December 31, 2022.

The Company recorded a net provision for credit losses of $156 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and a release of net provision for credit losses of $441 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Net charge-offs were $16 thousand and $60 thousand for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively.

Off-Balance Sheet:

To help manage our interest rate position, the Company had $259.0 million in interest rate hedges at December 31, 2023, with a weighted average duration of 3.2 years and a weighted average rate of 2.58%, increasing by $150.0 million from $109.0 million at December 31, 2022



Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which are based on certain current assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plan,” “potential,” “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “target” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins and yields, the fair value of financial instruments or our level of loan originations, or increase the level of defaults, losses and prepayments on loans we have made and make; general economic conditions, either nationally or in our market areas, that are worse than expected; changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; our ability to access cost-effective funding; fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; demand for loans and deposits in our market area; our ability to implement and change our business strategies; competition among depository and other financial institutions; the effects of the recent turmoil in the banking industry (including the failures of two financial institutions); adverse changes in the securities or secondary mortgage markets; changes in laws or government regulations or policies affecting financial institutions, including changes in regulatory fees, capital requirements and insurance premiums; changes in monetary or fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios; technological changes that may be more difficult or expensive than expected; a failure or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyber-attacks; the inability of third party providers to perform as expected; our ability to manage market risk, credit risk and operational risk in the current economic environment; our ability to enter new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities; our ability to successfully integrate into our operations any assets, liabilities, customers, systems and management personnel we may acquire and our ability to realize related revenue synergies and cost savings within expected time frames and any goodwill charges related there to; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board, the Securities and Exchange Commission or the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board; our ability to retain key employees; the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events; the impact of potential government shutdown; the ability of the U.S. Government to manage federal debt limits; and changes in the financial condition, results of operations or future prospects of issuers of securities that we own.

Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, we do not undertake, and we specifically disclaim any obligation, to release publicly the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.





BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (In thousands) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,025 $ 52,407 $ 41,182 Securities available for sale, at fair value 283,766 283,649 314,248 Securities held to maturity 33,254 33,298 33,705 Other investments 20,346 20,515 16,069 Loans held for sale — 2,435 — Loans, net 1,546,576 1,557,118 1,531,727 Real estate owned, net 593 593 — Interest and dividends receivable 7,595 7,787 6,893 Premises and equipment, net 32,475 32,031 29,825 Right-of-use assets 25,172 25,885 25,906 Bank owned life insurance 22,034 21,919 21,576 Other assets 27,127 22,939 22,207 Total assets $ 2,044,963 $ 2,060,576 $ 2,043,338 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities Deposits $ 1,244,904 $ 1,253,104 $ 1,288,862 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank 397,500 402,500 310,500 Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 8,929 9,615 9,302 Lease liabilities 26,777 27,466 27,324 Other liabilities 11,213 8,742 13,632 Total liabilities 1,689,323 1,701,427 1,649,620 Shareholders’ equity 355,640 359,149 393,718 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,044,963 $ 2,060,576 $ 2,043,338





BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands except per share data) Three months ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Interest income: Loans $ 16,907 $ 16,728 $ 14,487 $ 65,685 $ 52,279 Taxable investment income 3,327 3,339 2,971 12,990 9,678 Non-taxable investment income 101 106 111 430 456 Total interest income 20,335 20,173 17,569 79,105 62,413 Interest expense: Deposits 7,755 7,034 2,482 24,116 5,738 Borrowed funds 3,384 3,263 2,160 13,070 4,832 Total interest expense 11,139 10,297 4,642 37,186 10,570 Net interest income 9,196 9,876 12,927 41,919 51,843 Net provision (release of provision) for credit losses 156 (717 ) (224 ) (441 ) (1,001 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 9,040 10,593 13,151 42,360 52,844 Non-interest income: Fees and service charges 331 291 341 1,164 2,156 Gain on securities, net 20 — — 20 14 Gain on sale of loans 72 — — 231 — Other income 149 78 103 390 494 Total non-interest income 572 369 444 1,805 2,664 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 6,887 6,640 7,620 28,439 29,247 Occupancy and equipment 2,140 2,104 1,909 8,350 7,625 Data processing 1,510 1,473 1,324 6,119 5,754 Advertising 120 85 68 354 1,061 Professional services 631 646 838 3,021 4,117 Release of provision for commitments and letters of credit — — (203 ) — (311 ) Federal deposit insurance premiums 200 263 105 799 381 Other expense 1,055 1,183 1,208 4,480 4,900 Total non-interest expenses 12,543 12,394 12,869 51,562 52,774 (Loss) income before income tax expense (2,931 ) (1,432 ) 726 (7,397 ) 2,734 Income tax expense — — 164 — 338 Net (loss) income $ (2,931 ) $ (1,432 ) $ 562 $ (7,397 ) $ 2,396 Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (0.13 ) $ (0.06 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.31 ) $ 0.09 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.13 ) $ (0.06 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.31 ) $ 0.09 Weighted average shares outstanding-basic 22,845,252 23,278,490 25,713,534 23,925,724 26,165,841 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 22,845,252 23,278,490 26,013,015 23,925,724 26,270,864





BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands except for share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Performance Ratios (%) (Loss) return on average assets (0.57 ) (0.27 ) (0.35 ) (0.24 ) 0.11 (Loss) return on average equity (3.25 ) (1.55 ) (1.95 ) (1.25 ) 0.56 Interest rate spread (1) 1.33 1.48 1.75 2.05 2.35 Net interest margin (2) 1.84 1.94 2.17 2.42 2.62 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3) 128.41 120.98 114.90 109.92 97.76 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 122.93 123.05 130.77 126.39 128.30 Tangible equity to tangible assets (4) 17.37 17.07 17.59 18.33 19.24 Book value per share (5) $ 14.51 $ 14.27 $ 14.38 $ 14.08 $ 14.30 Tangible book value per share (5) $ 14.49 $ 14.24 $ 14.35 $ 14.06 $ 14.28 Asset Quality Non-performing loans $ 5,898 $ 6,139 $ 7,736 $ 7,481 $ 7,767 Real estate owned, net 593 593 — — — Non-performing assets $ 6,491 $ 6,732 $ 7,736 $ 7,481 $ 7,767 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (%) 0.91 0.88 0.91 0.89 0.87 Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans (%) 239.98 225.97 186.31 189.18 172.52 Non-performing loans to total loans (%) 0.38 0.39 0.49 0.47 0.50 Non-performing assets to total assets (%) 0.32 0.33 0.37 0.36 0.38 Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans during the period (%) — 0.01 — — (0.01 )





(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3) Efficiency ratio represents adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus non-interest income. (4) Tangible equity equals $355.1 million, which excludes intangible assets ($557 thousand of capitalized software). Tangible assets equal $2.04 billion and exclude intangible assets. (5) Per share metrics are computed using 24,509,950 total shares outstanding.





BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

Analysis of Net Interest Income

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost (Dollars in thousands) Assets: Loans (1) $ 1,564,800 $ 16,907 4.29 % $ 1,577,173 $ 16,728 4.21 % $ 1,511,941 $ 14,487 3.80 % Mortgage-backed securities 165,471 904 2.17 % 170,326 840 1.96 % 187,213 1,092 2.31 % Other investment securities 190,507 1,486 3.09 % 194,953 1,507 3.07 % 200,013 1,425 2.83 % FHLB stock 20,970 477 9.02 % 21,047 456 8.60 % 17,225 216 4.96 % Cash and cash equivalents 45,895 561 4.85 % 51,884 642 4.91 % 44,718 349 3.10 % Total interest-bearing assets 1,987,643 20,335 4.06 % 2,015,383 20,173 3.97 % 1,961,110 17,569 3.55 % Non-interest earning assets 54,918 58,042 52,258 Total assets $ 2,042,561 $ 2,073,425 $ 2,013,368 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: NOW, savings, and money market deposits $ 634,257 1,989 1.24 % $ 684,228 2,123 1.23 % $ 848,199 1,636 0.77 % Time deposits 584,977 5,766 3.91 % 558,252 4,911 3.49 % 356,377 846 0.94 % Interest-bearing deposits 1,219,234 7,755 2.52 % 1,242,480 7,034 2.25 % 1,204,576 2,482 0.82 % FHLB advances 397,643 3,384 3.38 % 395,359 3,263 3.27 % 323,903 2,160 2.65 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,616,877 11,139 2.73 % 1,637,839 10,297 2.49 % 1,528,479 4,642 1.20 % Non-interest bearing deposits 26,629 25,540 42,144 Non-interest bearing other 41,780 44,628 47,746 Total liabilities 1,685,286 1,708,007 1,618,369 Total shareholders' equity 357,275 365,418 394,999 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,042,561 $ 2,073,425 $ 2,013,368 Net interest income $ 9,196 $ 9,876 $ 12,927 Net interest rate spread (2) 1.33 % 1.48 % 2.35 % Net interest margin (3) 1.84 % 1.94 % 2.62 %





(1) Average loan balances are net of deferred loan fees and costs, and premiums and discounts, and include non-accrual loans. (2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.





BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

Analysis of Net Interest Income continued

(Unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost (Dollar in thousands) Assets: Loans (1) $ 1,569,590 $ 65,685 4.18 % $ 1,407,502 $ 52,279 3.71 % Mortgage-backed securities 172,405 3,693 2.14 % 190,540 3,934 2.06 % Other investment securities 195,754 6,010 3.07 % 203,002 4,820 2.37 % FHLB stock 21,249 1,582 7.45 % 12,629 587 4.65 % Cash and cash equivalents 46,245 2,135 4.62 % 88,703 793 0.89 % Total interest-bearing assets 2,005,243 79,105 3.94 % 1,902,376 62,413 3.28 % Non-interest earning assets 56,297 64,786 Total assets $ 2,061,540 $ 1,967,162 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: NOW, savings, and money market deposits $ 722,149 8,339 1.15 % $ 812,473 2,959 0.36 % Time deposits 501,124 15,777 3.15 % 412,734 2,779 0.67 % Interest-bearing deposits 1,223,273 24,116 1.97 % 1,225,207 5,738 0.47 % FHLB advances 396,265 13,070 3.30 % 235,589 4,832 2.05 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,619,538 37,186 2.30 % 1,460,796 10,570 0.72 % Non-interest bearing deposits 25,227 44,029 Non-interest bearing other 43,868 47,707 Total liabilities 1,688,633 1,552,532 Total shareholders' equity 372,907 414,630 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,061,540 $ 1,967,162 Net interest income $ 41,919 $ 51,843 Net interest rate spread (2) 1.64 % 2.56 % Net interest margin (3) 2.09 % 2.73 %





(1) Average loan balances are net of deferred loan fees and costs, and premiums and discounts, and include non-accrual loans. (2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.





BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue (Non-GAAP)

(Dollars in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited)

This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the table below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of Blue Foundry's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Blue Foundry's financial results. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results and Blue Foundry strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Net income, as presented in the Consolidated Statements of Operations, includes the provision for loan losses, provision for commitments and letters of credit, and income tax expense while pre-provision net revenue does not.