Blue Foundry Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Results

RUTHERFORD, N.J., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) (the “Company”), the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank (the “Bank”), today reported a net loss of $7.4 million, or $0.31 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to net income of $2.4 million, or $0.09 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2022.

The Company reported a net loss of $2.9 million, or $0.13 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to a net loss of $1.4 million, or $0.06 per diluted common share for the three months ended September 30, 2023, and net income of $562 thousand, or $0.02 per diluted common share for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

James D. Nesci, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “2023 proved to be a challenging year for banks as the financial services industry navigated unprecedented rate hikes, large bank failures and a slowing economy. While these factors have adversely affected revenues, our capital levels and credit quality remain strong, and we have been able to manage expenses and bring efficiencies to the institution that should benefit us in years to come.”

He continued, “As we move into 2024, we are focused on executing our strategic priorities which will lead to prudent balance sheet growth, funded through organic deposit acquisition.”

Highlights for the fourth quarter of 2023:

  • Non-interest expense, excluding the provision for commitments and letters of credit, decreased $529 thousand, or 4.05%, compared to the same quarter of 2022.
  • Tangible book value per share increased $0.25 to $14.49 from the linked quarter.
  • Net interest margin decreased ten basis points from the linked quarter and 78 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2022 to 1.84% for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • During the quarter, 657,162 shares were repurchased at a weighted average cost of $8.72.
  • Credit metrics remained favorable with nonperforming loans to total loans of 38 basis points.

Lending Franchise

The Company continues to diversify its lending franchise by focusing on growing the higher-yielding commercial portfolio. Although gross loans increased $15.6 million in 2023, we were able to increase our portfolio of construction loans, non-residential real estate loans and commercial and industrial loans by $42.6 million, $15.7 million and $7.9 million, respectively, while reducing our one-to-four family residential and multifamily portfolios by $46.3 million and $8.1 million, respectively.

The details of the loan portfolio are below:

  December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   June 30,
2023		   March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
  (Unaudited)   (Audited)
  (In thousands)
Residential one-to-four family $ 550,929     $ 567,384     $ 580,396     $ 592,809     $ 597,254  
Multifamily   682,564       689,966       696,956       695,207       690,690  
Non-residential real estate   231,720       236,325       237,247       239,844       216,061  
Construction and land   60,414       45,064       36,032       28,141       17,799  
Junior liens   22,503       22,297       21,338       19,644       18,631  
Commercial and industrial   12,553       9,904       9,743       10,357       4,653  
Consumer and other   47       50       33       58       39  
Total loans   1,560,730       1,570,990       1,581,745       1,586,060       1,545,127  
Allowance for credit losses on loans   14,154       13,872       14,413       14,153       13,400  
Loans receivable, net $ 1,546,576     $ 1,557,118     $ 1,567,332     $ 1,571,907     $ 1,531,727  
                                       

Retail Franchise

As of December 31, 2023, total deposits were $1.24 billion, a decrease of $44.0 million or 3.41% from December 31, 2022. While we continue to see a shift into time deposits, the Company remains focused on attracting the full banking relationship of small- to medium-sized businesses through an extensive suite of deposit products.

The details of deposits are below:

  December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   June 30,
2023		   March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
  (Unaudited)   (Audited)
  (In thousands)
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 27,739     $ 23,787     $ 26,067     $ 32,518     $ 37,907  
NOW and demand accounts   361,139       378,268       404,407       427,281       410,937  
Savings   259,402       278,665       315,713       361,871       423,758  
Core deposits   648,280       680,720       746,187       821,670       872,602  
Time deposits   596,624       572,384       521,074       422,911       416,260  
Total deposits $ 1,244,904     $ 1,253,104     $ 1,267,261     $ 1,244,581     $ 1,288,862  
                                       

Financial Performance Overview:        

Fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022

Net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2022:

  • Net interest income was $9.2 million, a decrease of $3.7 million.
  • Net interest margin decreased 78 basis point to 1.84%.
  • Yield on average interest-earning assets increased 51 basis points to 4.06%.
  • Cost of average interest-bearing deposits increased 170 basis points to 2.52%, reflecting the competitive rate environment in our primary market.
  • Average loans increased by $52.9 million and average interest-bearing deposits increased by $14.7 million.

Non-interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2022:

  • Non-interest income increased $128 thousand, or 28.83%, largely driven by a gain on sale of loans of $72 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Non-interest expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2022:

  • Non-interest expense was $12.5 million, a decrease of $529 thousand, excluding the provision for commitments and letters of credit, driven by lower compensation and benefit costs and professional services expense of $733 thousand and $207 thousand, respectively, partially offset by increases in occupancy and equipment expense of $231 thousand and data processing expense of $186 thousand.
  • Since the adoption of the current expected credit loss (CECL) methodology on January 1, 2023, the provision for commitments and letters of credit is recorded in the provision for credit losses. This expense was previously recorded in non-interest expense. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a $203 thousand release of provision for credit losses on commitments and letters of credit.

Income tax expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2022:

  • The Company did not record a tax benefit for the loss incurred during the fourth quarter of 2023 due to the full valuation allowance required on its deferred tax assets. The fourth quarter of 2022 effective tax rate of 22.59% was a result of the taxable income produced during that quarter, partially offset by the ability to utilize a portion of the net operating losses that were fully reserved.
  • The Company’s current tax position reflects the previously established full valuation allowance on its deferred tax assets. At December 31, 2023, the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets was $24.0 million.

Year ended December 31, 2023 compared to the year ended December 31, 2022

Net interest income compared to the year ended December 31, 2022:

  • Net interest income was $41.9 million, a decrease of $9.9 million.
  • Net interest margin decreased by 64 basis points to 2.09%.
  • Yield on average interest-earning assets increased 66 basis points to 3.94%.
  • Cost of average interest-bearing deposits increased 150 basis points to 1.97%, due to an increase in higher-cost time deposits and the competitive rate environment in our primary market.
  • Average loans increased by $162.1 million and average interest-bearing deposits decreased by $1.9 million.

Non-interest income compared to the year ended December 31, 2022:

  • Non-interest income decreased $859 thousand, or 32.24%, largely due to the discontinuation of overdraft charges in 2022, partially offset by a gain on sale of loans of $231 thousand in 2023.

Non-interest expense compared to the year ended December 31, 2022:

  • Non-interest expense was $51.6 million, a decrease of $1.5 million excluding the provision for commitments and letters of credit, driven by a decrease in professional services, compensation and benefits and advertising expenses of $1.1 million, $808 thousand and $707 thousand, respectively, offset in part by increases in occupancy and equipment, FDIC premiums and data processing expense of $725 thousand, $418 thousand and $365 thousand, respectively.
  • As noted in the quarter comparison, the provision for commitments and letters of credit is recorded in the provision for credit losses in 2023. In 2022, the Company recorded a release of the provision for commitments and letters of credit of $311 thousand.

Income tax expense compared to the year ended December 31, 2022:

  • The Company did not record a tax benefit for the loss incurred during 2023 due to the full valuation allowance required on its deferred tax assets. The effective tax rate for 2022 of 12.36% was a result of the taxable income produced during the prior year period, partially offset by the ability to utilize a portion of the net operating losses that were fully reserved.
  • The Company’s current tax position reflects the previously established full valuation allowance on its deferred tax assets. At December 31, 2023, the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets was $24.0 million.

Balance Sheet Summary:

December 31, 2023 compared to December 31, 2022

Securities available-for-sale:

  • Securities available-for-sale decreased $30.5 million to $283.8 million due to sales, maturities and calls during the year partially offset by purchases and a $5.5 million improvement in the unrealized loss position on the portfolio.
  • In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company sold $9.3 million of securities available for sale for a net gain of $20 thousand and purchased $15.5 million in higher yielding securities.

Gross loans:

  • Gross loans held for investment increased $15.6 million to $1.56 billion.
  • Construction loans increased $42.6 million, non-residential real estate loans increased $15.7 million and commercial and industrial loans increased $7.9 million, while residential and multifamily loans decreased $46.3 million and $8.1 million, respectively.
  • Originations totaled $119.6 million, including originations of $35.6 million in construction loans, $27.4 million in non-residential real estate loans and $17.3 million in multifamily loans. In addition, the Company originated $7.8 million of residential mortgage loans and purchased $6.8 million of conforming residential mortgages in New Jersey during the year.

Deposits and borrowings:

  • Deposits totaled $1.24 billion, a decrease of $44.0 million since December 31, 2022. Core deposits represented 52.1% of total deposits compared to 67.7% at December 31, 2022.
  • FHLB borrowings increased by $87.0 million to $397.5 million to support loan growth and offset the decrease in deposits.

Capital:

  • Shareholders’ equity decreased by $38.1 million to $355.6 million. The decrease was primarily driven by the repurchase of shares at a cost of $36.3 million.
  • The net loss of $7.4 million was partially offset by $3.8 million in share-based plan activity and a $1.8 million favorable change in accumulated other comprehensive loss.
  • Tangible equity to tangible assets was 17.37% and 19.24% at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
  • Tangible common equity per share outstanding was $14.49 at December 31, 2023 and $14.28 at December 31, 2022.
  • The Bank’s capital ratios remain above the FDIC’s “well capitalized” standards.

Asset quality:

  • Non-performing loans totaled $5.9 million, or 0.38% of total loans at December 31, 2023 compared to $7.8 million, or 0.50% of total loans at December 31, 2022.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans represented 0.91% of total loans at December 31, 2023 compared to 0.87% at December 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 239.98% of non-performing loans compared to 172.52% at December 31, 2022.
  • The Company recorded a net provision for credit losses of $156 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and a release of net provision for credit losses of $441 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2023.
  • Net charge-offs were $16 thousand and $60 thousand for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively.

Off-Balance Sheet:

  • To help manage our interest rate position, the Company had $259.0 million in interest rate hedges at December 31, 2023, with a weighted average duration of 3.2 years and a weighted average rate of 2.58%, increasing by $150.0 million from $109.0 million at December 31, 2022

About Blue Foundry

Blue Foundry Bancorp is the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a place where things are made, purpose is formed, and ideas are crafted. Headquartered in Rutherford NJ, with a presence in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Middlesex, Morris, Passaic, Somerset and Union counties, Blue Foundry Bank is a full-service, innovative bank serving the doers, movers, and shakers in our communities. We offer individuals and businesses alike the tailored products and services they need to build their futures. With a rich history dating back more than 145 years, Blue Foundry Bank has a longstanding commitment to its customers and communities. To learn more about Blue Foundry Bank visit BlueFoundryBank.com or call (888) 931-BLUE. Member FDIC.

Conference Call Information

A conference call discussing Blue Foundry’s fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 financial results will be held today, Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (EST). To listen to the live call, please dial 1-833-470-1428 (toll free) and use access code 416218. Participants are encouraged to preregister to listen via webcast at https://events/q4inc.com/attendee/888056143. The conference call will be recorded and will be available on the Company’s website for one month.

Contact:

James D. Nesci
President and Chief Executive Officer
jnesci@bluefoundrybank.com
201-972-8900

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which are based on certain current assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plan,” “potential,” “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “target” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins and yields, the fair value of financial instruments or our level of loan originations, or increase the level of defaults, losses and prepayments on loans we have made and make; general economic conditions, either nationally or in our market areas, that are worse than expected; changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; our ability to access cost-effective funding; fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; demand for loans and deposits in our market area; our ability to implement and change our business strategies; competition among depository and other financial institutions; the effects of the recent turmoil in the banking industry (including the failures of two financial institutions); adverse changes in the securities or secondary mortgage markets; changes in laws or government regulations or policies affecting financial institutions, including changes in regulatory fees, capital requirements and insurance premiums; changes in monetary or fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios; technological changes that may be more difficult or expensive than expected; a failure or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyber-attacks; the inability of third party providers to perform as expected; our ability to manage market risk, credit risk and operational risk in the current economic environment; our ability to enter new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities; our ability to successfully integrate into our operations any assets, liabilities, customers, systems and management personnel we may acquire and our ability to realize related revenue synergies and cost savings within expected time frames and any goodwill charges related there to; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board, the Securities and Exchange Commission or the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board; our ability to retain key employees; the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events; the impact of potential government shutdown; the ability of the U.S. Government to manage federal debt limits; and changes in the financial condition, results of operations or future prospects of issuers of securities that we own.

Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, we do not undertake, and we specifically disclaim any obligation, to release publicly the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.


 
BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
 
  December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   December 31,
2022
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Audited)
  (In thousands)
ASSETS          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,025     $ 52,407     $ 41,182  
Securities available for sale, at fair value   283,766       283,649       314,248  
Securities held to maturity   33,254       33,298       33,705  
Other investments   20,346       20,515       16,069  
Loans held for sale         2,435        
Loans, net   1,546,576       1,557,118       1,531,727  
Real estate owned, net   593       593        
Interest and dividends receivable   7,595       7,787       6,893  
Premises and equipment, net   32,475       32,031       29,825  
Right-of-use assets   25,172       25,885       25,906  
Bank owned life insurance   22,034       21,919       21,576  
Other assets   27,127       22,939       22,207  
Total assets $ 2,044,963     $ 2,060,576     $ 2,043,338  
           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
Liabilities          
Deposits $ 1,244,904     $ 1,253,104     $ 1,288,862  
Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank   397,500       402,500       310,500  
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance   8,929       9,615       9,302  
Lease liabilities   26,777       27,466       27,324  
Other liabilities   11,213       8,742       13,632  
Total liabilities   1,689,323       1,701,427       1,649,620  
Shareholders’ equity   355,640       359,149       393,718  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,044,963     $ 2,060,576     $ 2,043,338  
                       


BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
 
  Three months ended   Year Ended December 31,
  December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022   2023   2022
  (unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Audited)
Interest income:                  
Loans $ 16,907     $ 16,728     $ 14,487     $ 65,685     $ 52,279  
Taxable investment income   3,327       3,339       2,971       12,990       9,678  
Non-taxable investment income   101       106       111       430       456  
Total interest income   20,335       20,173       17,569       79,105       62,413  
Interest expense:                  
Deposits   7,755       7,034       2,482       24,116       5,738  
Borrowed funds   3,384       3,263       2,160       13,070       4,832  
Total interest expense   11,139       10,297       4,642       37,186       10,570  
Net interest income   9,196       9,876       12,927       41,919       51,843  
Net provision (release of provision) for credit losses   156       (717 )     (224 )     (441 )     (1,001 )
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   9,040       10,593       13,151       42,360       52,844  
Non-interest income:                  
Fees and service charges   331       291       341       1,164       2,156  
Gain on securities, net   20                   20       14  
Gain on sale of loans   72                   231        
Other income   149       78       103       390       494  
Total non-interest income   572       369       444       1,805       2,664  
Non-interest expense:                  
Compensation and benefits   6,887       6,640       7,620       28,439       29,247  
Occupancy and equipment   2,140       2,104       1,909       8,350       7,625  
Data processing   1,510       1,473       1,324       6,119       5,754  
Advertising   120       85       68       354       1,061  
Professional services   631       646       838       3,021       4,117  
Release of provision for commitments and letters of credit               (203 )           (311 )
Federal deposit insurance premiums   200       263       105       799       381  
Other expense   1,055       1,183       1,208       4,480       4,900  
Total non-interest expenses   12,543       12,394       12,869       51,562       52,774  
(Loss) income before income tax expense   (2,931 )     (1,432 )     726       (7,397 )     2,734  
Income tax expense               164             338  
Net (loss) income $ (2,931 )   $ (1,432 )   $ 562     $ (7,397 )   $ 2,396  
Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (0.13 )   $ (0.06 )   $ 0.02     $ (0.31 )   $ 0.09  
Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.13 )   $ (0.06 )   $ 0.02     $ (0.31 )   $ 0.09  
Weighted average shares outstanding-basic   22,845,252       23,278,490       25,713,534       23,925,724       26,165,841  
Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted   22,845,252       23,278,490       26,013,015       23,925,724       26,270,864  
                                       


BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Dollars in thousands except for share data) (Unaudited)
 
  Three months ended
  December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022
Performance Ratios (%)                  
(Loss) return on average assets   (0.57 )     (0.27 )     (0.35 )     (0.24 )     0.11  
(Loss) return on average equity   (3.25 )     (1.55 )     (1.95 )     (1.25 )     0.56  
Interest rate spread (1)   1.33       1.48       1.75       2.05       2.35  
Net interest margin (2)   1.84       1.94       2.17       2.42       2.62  
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3)   128.41       120.98       114.90       109.92       97.76  
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   122.93       123.05       130.77       126.39       128.30  
Tangible equity to tangible assets (4)   17.37       17.07       17.59       18.33       19.24  
Book value per share (5) $ 14.51     $ 14.27     $ 14.38     $ 14.08     $ 14.30  
Tangible book value per share (5) $ 14.49     $ 14.24     $ 14.35     $ 14.06     $ 14.28  
                   
Asset Quality                  
Non-performing loans $ 5,898     $ 6,139     $ 7,736     $ 7,481     $ 7,767  
Real estate owned, net   593       593                    
Non-performing assets $ 6,491     $ 6,732     $ 7,736     $ 7,481     $ 7,767  
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (%)   0.91       0.88       0.91       0.89       0.87  
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans (%)   239.98       225.97       186.31       189.18       172.52  
Non-performing loans to total loans (%)   0.38       0.39       0.49       0.47       0.50  
Non-performing assets to total assets (%)   0.32       0.33       0.37       0.36       0.38  
Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans during the period (%)         0.01                   (0.01 )


(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(3) Efficiency ratio represents adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus non-interest income.
(4) Tangible equity equals $355.1 million, which excludes intangible assets ($557 thousand of capitalized software). Tangible assets equal $2.04 billion and exclude intangible assets.
(5) Per share metrics are computed using 24,509,950 total shares outstanding.
   


BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Analysis of Net Interest Income
(Unaudited)
     
    Three Months Ended
    December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
    Average Balance   Interest   Average
Yield/Cost		   Average Balance   Interest   Average
Yield/Cost		   Average Balance   Interest   Average
Yield/Cost
    (Dollars in thousands)
Assets:                                    
Loans (1)   $ 1,564,800   $ 16,907   4.29 %   $ 1,577,173   $ 16,728   4.21 %   $ 1,511,941   $ 14,487   3.80 %
Mortgage-backed securities     165,471     904   2.17 %     170,326     840   1.96 %     187,213     1,092   2.31 %
Other investment securities     190,507     1,486   3.09 %     194,953     1,507   3.07 %     200,013     1,425   2.83 %
FHLB stock     20,970     477   9.02 %     21,047     456   8.60 %     17,225     216   4.96 %
Cash and cash equivalents     45,895     561   4.85 %     51,884     642   4.91 %     44,718     349   3.10 %
Total interest-bearing assets     1,987,643     20,335   4.06 %     2,015,383     20,173   3.97 %     1,961,110     17,569   3.55 %
Non-interest earning assets     54,918             58,042             52,258        
Total assets   $ 2,042,561           $ 2,073,425           $ 2,013,368        
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:                                    
NOW, savings, and money market deposits   $ 634,257     1,989   1.24 %   $ 684,228     2,123   1.23 %   $ 848,199     1,636   0.77 %
Time deposits     584,977     5,766   3.91 %     558,252     4,911   3.49 %     356,377     846   0.94 %
Interest-bearing deposits     1,219,234     7,755   2.52 %     1,242,480     7,034   2.25 %     1,204,576     2,482   0.82 %
FHLB advances     397,643     3,384   3.38 %     395,359     3,263   3.27 %     323,903     2,160   2.65 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,616,877     11,139   2.73 %     1,637,839     10,297   2.49 %     1,528,479     4,642   1.20 %
Non-interest bearing deposits     26,629             25,540             42,144        
Non-interest bearing other     41,780             44,628             47,746        
Total liabilities     1,685,286             1,708,007             1,618,369        
Total shareholders' equity     357,275             365,418             394,999        
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 2,042,561           $ 2,073,425           $ 2,013,368        
Net interest income       $ 9,196           $ 9,876           $ 12,927    
Net interest rate spread (2)           1.33 %           1.48 %           2.35 %
Net interest margin (3)           1.84 %           1.94 %           2.62 %


(1) Average loan balances are net of deferred loan fees and costs, and premiums and discounts, and include non-accrual loans.
(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
   


BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Analysis of Net Interest Income continued
(Unaudited)
 
    Year Ended December 31,
    2023   2022
    Average Balance   Interest   Average
Yield/Cost		   Average Balance   Interest   Average
Yield/Cost
    (Dollar in thousands)
Assets:                        
Loans (1)   $ 1,569,590   $ 65,685   4.18 %   $ 1,407,502   $ 52,279   3.71 %
Mortgage-backed securities     172,405     3,693   2.14 %     190,540     3,934   2.06 %
Other investment securities     195,754     6,010   3.07 %     203,002     4,820   2.37 %
FHLB stock     21,249     1,582   7.45 %     12,629     587   4.65 %
Cash and cash equivalents     46,245     2,135   4.62 %     88,703     793   0.89 %
Total interest-bearing assets     2,005,243     79,105   3.94 %     1,902,376     62,413   3.28 %
Non-interest earning assets     56,297             64,786        
Total assets   $ 2,061,540           $ 1,967,162        
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:                        
NOW, savings, and money market deposits   $ 722,149     8,339   1.15 %   $ 812,473     2,959   0.36 %
Time deposits     501,124     15,777   3.15 %     412,734     2,779   0.67 %
Interest-bearing deposits     1,223,273     24,116   1.97 %     1,225,207     5,738   0.47 %
FHLB advances     396,265     13,070   3.30 %     235,589     4,832   2.05 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,619,538     37,186   2.30 %     1,460,796     10,570   0.72 %
Non-interest bearing deposits     25,227             44,029        
Non-interest bearing other     43,868             47,707        
Total liabilities     1,688,633             1,552,532        
Total shareholders' equity     372,907             414,630        
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 2,061,540           $ 1,967,162        
Net interest income       $ 41,919           $ 51,843    
Net interest rate spread (2)           1.64 %           2.56 %
Net interest margin (3)           2.09 %           2.73 %


(1) Average loan balances are net of deferred loan fees and costs, and premiums and discounts, and include non-accrual loans.
(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.


BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue (Non-GAAP)
(Dollars in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited)
 

This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the table below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of Blue Foundry's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Blue Foundry's financial results. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results and Blue Foundry strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Net income, as presented in the Consolidated Statements of Operations, includes the provision for loan losses, provision for commitments and letters of credit, and income tax expense while pre-provision net revenue does not.

    Three months ended
    December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   June 30,
2023		   March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) and efficiency ratio, as adjusted:                
Net interest income   $ 9,196     $ 9,876     $ 10,906     $ 11,941     $ 12,927  
Other income     572       369       380       484       444  
      9,768       10,245       11,286       12,425       13,371  
Operating expenses, as reported     12,543       12,394       12,968       13,657       12,869  
Less:                    
Loss on assets held for sale                             (203 )
Operating expenses, as adjusted     12,543       12,394       12,968       13,657       13,072  
Pre-provision net (loss) revenue, as adjusted   $ (2,775 )   $ (2,149 )   $ (1,682 )   $ (1,232 )   $ 299  
Efficiency ratio     128.4 %     121.0 %     114.9 %     109.9 %     97.8 %
                     
Core deposits:                    
Total deposits   $ 1,244,904     $ 1,253,104     $ 1,267,261     $ 1,244,581     $ 1,288,862  
Less: time deposits     596,624       572,384       521,074       422,911       416,260  
Core deposits   $ 648,280     $ 680,720     $ 746,187     $ 821,670     $ 872,602  
Core deposits to total deposits     52.1 %     54.3 %     58.9 %     66.0 %     67.7 %
                     
Tangible equity:                    
Shareholders’ equity   $ 355,640     $ 359,149     $ 366,534     $ 385,693     $ 393,718  
Less: intangible assets     557       644       730       781       798  
Tangible equity   $ 355,083     $ 358,505     $ 365,804     $ 384,912     $ 392,920  
                     
Tangible book value per share:                    
Tangible equity   $ 355,083     $ 358,505     $ 365,804     $ 384,912     $ 392,920  
Shares outstanding     24,509,950       25,174,412       25,493,422       27,385,482       27,523,219  
Tangible book value per share   $ 14.49     $ 14.24     $ 14.35     $ 14.06     $ 14.28  

Primary Logo

