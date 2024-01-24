Tableo Announces TESP Grant Funding from MSCT for its Restaurant AI Assistant Project

Stephen Borg, Senior Executive R&I Unit, MCST and Jonathan Azzopardi Frantz, CEO, Tableo sign TESP agreement. Tableo

ZEBBUG, MALTA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get Hitched Inc Ltd, developers of Tableo, the award-winning restaurant reservations and management software, is proud to announce the receipt of a prestigious €35,000 grant dedicated to advancing the Tableo AI Assistant Project. The project is being financed by the Malta Council for Science & Technology, for and on behalf of the Foundation for Science and Technology, through the FUSION: R&I Technology Extension Support Programme (TESP).

The TESP programme incentivises Private Entities to seek technical support from Higher Education Institutes (HEI), to ensure incremental product or process improvement. For the purposes of the programme, Tableo has chosen to work in collaboration with MCAST - The Malta College of Arts, Science & Technology, leveraging their researchers' extensive knowledge and proficiency in artificial intelligence. The program's overarching goal is to expedite the application of technological innovation to industry, creating a conducive, low-risk environment for transformative advancements.

"We are thrilled to embark on this groundbreaking project that promises to revolutionise the landscape of restaurant management," announced Jonathan Azzopardi Frantz, CEO of Tableo. "Our gratitude extends to MCST for recognizing Tableo's potential and awarding us this grant. With these funds, we anticipate accelerating the project's development, positioning Tableo at the forefront of innovation in the restaurant reservation industry."

The Tableo Restaurant AI Assistant Project

Tableo's AI initiative tackles the time constraints and operational hurdles frequently encountered by restaurateurs. By integrating Artificial Intelligence and sophisticated algorithms into Tableo's restaurant reservation and management platform, the project aims to substantially enhance the efficiency and profitability of the hospitality industry. The AI component will be designed to handle reservations, offer customer support, and provide invaluable insights.

Utilising machine learning and natural language processing (NLP), the AI assistant will engage customers seamlessly through chatbots on popular platforms like Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, delivering timely and personalised assistance.

Furthermore, the Restaurant AI assistant will possess a diverse set of capabilities for reservation management, taking into account variables such as availability, cancellations, and modifications. Leveraging extensive data, the algorithm will offer not only general but also marketing advice, furnishing tailored suggestions on challenges related to staffing or promotional strategies.

In addition, the vision for the AI assistant is also to produce insightful reports and visualisations, empowering managers to make informed, data-driven decisions regarding menu offerings, promotions, and optimization of staffing resources.

“MCST is delighted to be supporting Get Hitched Inc Ltd in seeking technical support from a Higher Education Institute (HEI), to ensure incremental product or process improvement in their industrial activity. The scope of this measure is designed to incorporate R&I at all technological stages and support collaborations between private and public entities,” Stephen Borg, Senior Executive R&I Unit, MCST.

Collaboration with MCAST

This project being worked on in collaboration with MCAST, endeavours not only to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of restaurant operations but also harbours the potential to open new avenues for academia. The developers engaged in working on the AI assistant algorithms stand to gain valuable insights and hands-on experience in the development and implementation of AI solutions within a tangible, real-world setting.

A distinctive feature of this project is the tailored customization of ChatGPT as a chatbot designed specifically for this scenario. This novel aspect paves the way for deeper exploration and advancements in the realms of natural language understanding and conversation generation algorithms. It represents an exciting frontier in pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the field.

“The integration of AI technology into Tableo's platform through the TESP program marks a significant milestone in both technological advancement and educational enrichment. This project not only promises to revolutionise the restaurant industry but also serves as a vital educational platform, offering MCAST lecturers and students a unique opportunity to apply their theoretical knowledge in a dynamic, real-world environment. It's a venture that aligns perfectly with our mission at MCAST, fostering a culture of continuous learning and innovation." - Dr. Owen Sacco, Malta College of Arts, Science & Technology”

About Tableo

Founded in 2020, Tableo is a restaurant reservation and management platform used by 1000s of restaurateurs worldwide. It offers restaurants of all sizes the ability to easily manage all their reservations from any channel, from one easy to use interface. Through Tableo, restaurants can receive online bookings 24/7, reduce no-shows and collect payments all from one place. For more information visit https://www.tableo.com or visit us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIN.

About MCAST

The Malta College of Arts, Science, and Technology (MCAST) is a vocational education and training institution in Malta. Established in 2001, MCAST aims to provide universally accessible vocational and professional education and training with an international dimension, responsive to the needs of the individual and the economy. The college offers a wide range of courses leading to certificates, diplomas, and degrees in various areas of study, including arts, science, technology, engineering, business, and health sciences.

Through its partnerships with local and international entities and its commitment to research and development, particularly in emerging technologies, reinforces its role as a vital contributor to Malta's position in the global market.

About MCST

The Malta Council for Science and Technology (MCST), acting for and on behalf of the Foundation for Science and Technology, is a public body established by the central government in 1988 with the mandate of advising government on science and technology policy. MCST champions R&I engagement across public, academic and private sectors and provides support measures across the research eco-system to help your ideas become a reality. MCST also creates a basis for science education, popularisation and communication for young students, for the eventual upskilling of the sector and capacity building. MCST manages national funds for R&I through the development and operation of programmes, which in turn, create vehicles for research across the public, academic and private sectors. A portfolio of funding programmes provides researchers with the opportunity to translate their ideas into tangible projects and eventual products or services.