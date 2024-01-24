Earth Blox prepares for growth in response to booming demand for nature and climate analytics

Earth Blox doubles customer base in 6 months

Industry leader Katie Critchlow appointed as NED to drive growth

January 24, 2024, Edinburgh, United Kingdom - High-growth nature and climate tech company Earth Blox has doubled its customer base over the past six months. This follows rapidly increasing demand from the finance industry and carbon markets for no-code access to petabytes of geospatial data to accelerate reporting and improve impacts on climate and nature for millions of site-based assets worldwide.

In preparation for further growth, the Edinburgh-based company has appointed industry leader Katie Critchlow to its board as a non-executive director. Katie brings over 20 years of experience in green business growth and innovation for impact. She has held c-suite positions at several cutting-edge green startups, most recently as CEO of NatureMetrics, where she led the company through a period of 10x growth.

Critchlow has held senior leadership roles leading green business innovation at M&S, WWF, and PwC, advised Sir Ed Davey, former Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change, on greening the finance system and was a founding member of the advisory council for the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Sustainable Finance.

Katie Critchlow said: “This is an exciting time to join Earth Blox. When it comes to nature, many institutions have been paralysed by the idea that there is no data or overwhelmed by how difficult it is to get hold of and analyse. The Earth Blox solution removes these barriers to action. It puts petabytes of carbon, nature and other spatial data into the hands of the people within financial institutions and corporations to accelerate the move towards reporting and performance improvement on nature, climate.”

Earth Blox enables companies and organisations to measure climate and nature risk for all their economic assets and facilities worldwide. Using Earth Blox’s SaaS technology, customers can use satellite imagery analytics to report on climate and biodiversity impacts, risks, and opportunities for millions of assets in minutes and at the touch of a button. To date, Earth Blox has been used to analyse one trillion hectares across 177 countries, equivalent to analysing the entire surface of the earth twenty times over.

Earth Blox CEO Dr Genevieve Patenaude said: "As we race to meet net zero, our customers are facing a barrage of new regulations and environmental reporting standards, such as the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive and the EU Deforestation Regulation. Geospatial data is the fastest way to report on hard-to-reach assets and project sites at scale with full transparency. The modular, customisable and cloud capabilities of Earth Blox are enabling sustainability teams to access the data they need to make decisions and report to their stakeholders in record time.”

“We are delighted that Katie is joining our board, bringing with her a wealth of experience in sustainability, nature and scaling impact-driven startups that will be invaluable as we continue to develop solutions for our customers and enter this next phase of growth for Earth Blox.”

Earlier this month Earth Blox announced their launch on the Google Cloud Marketplace. The company is part of the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program as a technology and sustainability partner and authorised Google Earth Engine trainer.

About Earth Blox

Earth Blox is a scalable geospatial software for sustainability reporting. Global financial and corporate institutions use Earth Blox to locate and evaluate climate and nature-related risks and impacts for millions of facilities worldwide.

These metrics feed into reporting for compliance with various regulations and frameworks, such as the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), and the Taskforce on Nature-Related Financial Disclosures (TNFD). This reporting is essential to finance activities like nature-based solutions that will propel the world into a sustainable future.

Earth Blox embeds the best available techniques for climate and nature assessments into its software, making it easy to calculate risks and impacts across vast geographic areas at the click of a button. Modular workflow packages allow sustainability teams to analyse climate and environmental risks, deforestation and biodiversity and calculate carbon estimations based on hundreds of global, peer-reviewed, open-source and commercial datasets.

The company was founded in 2019 by a purpose-driven team of remote sensing data experts and climate scientists from the University of Edinburgh who wanted to make planetary insights accessible at scale to accelerate the sustainability transition.

