Governor Healey, Secretary Santiago Issue Statement on Passing of Navy SEAL Christopher Chambers  

Boston — Governor Maura T. Healey and Secretary of Veterans Services Jon Santiago today issued statements on the passing of Navy Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Christopher J. Chambers, a Westfield, Massachusetts native, who died trying to rescue a teammate in the Arabian Sea.

“My deepest sympathies go out to the family, friends and shipmates of Special Operator Chris Chambers, who lost his life while selflessly trying to save his teammate off the coast of East Africa,” said Governor Healey. “In his heroic life and tragic passing, we recognize the ultimate example of the sacrifice that every servicemember and veteran has offered on behalf of our country. We are more determined than ever to honor that sacrifice in our actions as well as our words. I’m keeping the Westfield community and all who knew Chris in my thoughts as Massachusetts mourns another tragic loss, and my heart goes out to all of our heroes who serve and our military families.”

"In the face of an unthinkable tragedy, our Massachusetts veteran community comes together to mourn the passing of Navy Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Christopher J. Chambers,” said Secretary Jon Santiago. “My heartfelt sympathies go out to his family, friends, and fellow sailors who are grappling with this tragic loss. To all who knew Chris, we can't begin to understand the unimaginable pain you are facing, but we're committed to honoring his legacy."

