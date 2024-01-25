The Antenna Company Announces Multiband Cellular Antenna for Smart Meter Gateway Deployment
The high antenna efficiency of the AC97002 improves the success rate of achieving network connectivity when mounting the antenna inside metal cabinets with smart meter gateways
The Antenna Company AC97002 Multiband Cellular Antenna for Smart Meter Gateway Deployment Enables up to 20% Faster Installation Time
The AC97002 antenna is an ideal choice for grid operators deploying infrastructure for smart metering with a smart detachable cable, to streamline cable routing and reduce installation time”EINDHOVEN, THE NETHERLANDS , January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Antenna Company Announces Multiband Cellular Antenna for Smart Meter Gateway Deployment
AC97002 Enables up to 20% Faster Installation Time
The Antenna Company, a specialist in the design of high-performance antennas, today announced customer sampling and availability of its AC97002 multiband cellular antenna designed for ease of installation with indoor smart meter gateways and other IOT applications.
The AC97002 antenna highlights the following benefits:
• Reliable radio coverage over frequency bands of 698-960 MHz and 1700-2690 MHz, with efficiencies up to 75% in sub-GHz bands.
• Flexible in-cabinet installation enabled by compact size of 45mm x 170mm x 35mm.
• Simple and fast install with smart meter gateways using variable length, detachable cable with Fakra D connector.
In addition, the AC97002 supports the following features:
• Omni-directional radiation pattern.
• Horizontal or vertical mounting on metal or non-conductive surfaces.
• ROHS and REACH compliant.
As countries, such as Germany, mandate the rollout of smart meter gateways, reliable connectivity is essential to provide secure data communication between the premise equipment and the wide area network.
“The AC97002 antenna is an ideal choice for grid operators deploying infrastructure for smart metering. Installation is greatly simplified through the use of a smart detachable cable, to streamline cable routing and reduce installation time.”, said company CEO David Favreau. “The high antenna efficiency of the AC97002 improves the success rate of achieving network connectivity when mounting the antenna inside metal cabinets with smart meter gateways.”
The AC97002 is currently sampling and available for customer evaluation. To request more information and to discuss your requirements, please contact The Antenna Company at sales@antenancompany.com
About The Antenna Company
The Antenna Company is an antenna systems provider that delivers high-performance solutions based on proprietary design principles, advanced materials and RF system expertise. Our patented technology results in clearly differentiated performance over conventional antenna solutions in the market. The company’s mission is to enable its customers to offer the best end-user experience, by providing innovative and novel antenna system solutions. The Antenna Company provides standard and customized solutions to OEM and ODM customers worldwide for Wi-Fi, GNSS, LTE, UWB, CBRS and 5G technologies. Antenna Company is headquartered in the Netherlands with sales offices in the US and Asia.
For more information, please visit http://www.antennacompany.com
