Sentient Machines’ Conversation Analytics+ Is Now Available on the Zendesk Marketplace
A fully AI-driven omni-channel conversation platform analysing 100% customer interactions in real time, empowering your Zendesk experience.
We are proud of how easy we have designed our platform to be made bespoke for any sized business, and are very excited to bring this ground-breaking technology to all Zendesk customers.”LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sentient Machines, a fully AI-driven omni-channel conversation platform analysing 100% customer interactions in real time, is now integrated with Zendesk Inc. for quality game changing actionable insights to transform team productivity and customer experience, removing compliance risk immediately.
— Dr. Danica Damljanovic, CEO and founder of Sentient Machines
Sentient Machines, an innovative UK AI company founded by an award winning AI PhD expert, is excited to announce today that it is partnering with the Zendesk Marketplace, delivering out of the box solutions with a bespoke curated selection of applications to immediately elevate customer and employee experiences in real time.
Sentient Machines’ Analytics+ solution instantly supercharges the agent and customer experience on the Zendesk platform, extracting key conversation topics and summaries, reports on behaviours, emotions, sentiments, and events including compliance alerts straight to your inbox. It effectively identifies outliers, and measures the customer and employee experience and allows seamless access to the insights that combine algorithmic output and Zendesk metadata. Transformative insights delivered to senior management teams, and supervisors, HR, QA, and Compliance, with sophisticated alerting and reporting mechanisms are delivered out of the box with no hidden upfront costs, in-house training or AI expertise necessary.
Unlike other platforms purely focused on investigating what has gone wrong or relying on keyword search analytics, our next generation Analytics+ platform preempts negative events, analysing what is said, and not said, highlighting potential opportunities with alerts, enabling our clients to immediately see opportunities for revenue growth, cost reduction whilst being fully compliant, with a growing happy customer base.
The Sentient Machines’ plug in and play omni-channel conversation analysis platform, Analytics+, makes it easy for Zendesk customers to leverage the power of AI and quality conversation and speech analytics straight out of the box, and increases productivity.
No need to invest resources in customising or training the system what to look for. The Analytics+ platform seamlessly reviews audio and lexical with more than 50 Emotions, Behaviours and Events blended and understood in context, with 25+ algorithms analysing text and audio features such as intonation and pauses, simultaneously understanding other channels such as email and chat.
- Increase Sales and Service performance up to 340%. Improve First Call Resolution, Reduce call volumes, Reduce Operational Cost
- Optimise your chatbot implementation by leveraging the detailed analytics
- Instant Time to Value - No need to tell the system what to look for, insights are generated out of the box with an option to fine-tune
- 100% QA and Compliance monitoring including Vulnerable Customer detection. Increased efficiency and productivity of the QA team. Increased EX through more effective competency training and wellbeing alerts. Staying on top of compliance and QA, to avoid fines and missed revenue.
- Self Learning AI - calibrated to the organisation’s unique requirement enables improved cross functional management connecting QA, Compliance, Operations, Training, HR, Sales, and Marketing to a single system.
Zendesk is on a mission to simplify the complexity of business and make it easy for companies and customers to create connections. Their customer experience software unlocks the power of billions of interactions, enabling businesses to build rich, meaningful relationships with their customers. The company was conceived in Copenhagen, Denmark and today operates in more than 20 countries around the world.
To learn more about the specific features and benefits of Analytics+, visit our Zendesk Marketplace listing.
Sentient Machines is on a mission to empower smarter communication with ethical AI for all humans around the world.
