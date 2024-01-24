Visual AI Analysis Market Growth Expected to See Next Level: NVIDIA, Microsoft, IBM
Visual AI Analysis Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years
HTF MI introduces new research on Visual AI Analysis covering the micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2024-2030). The Visual AI Analysis explores a comprehensive study of various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales, and overall growth of major players.
— Nidhi Bhawsar
Some of the major key players profiled in the study are NVIDIA Corporation (United States), Intel Corporation (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Qualcomm (United States), AWS (United States), Google (United States), Facebook (United States), Xilinx (United States), BASLER AG (Germany).
The global Visual AI Analysis market size is expanding at robust growth of 21.5%, sizing up market trajectory from USD 17.1 Billion in 2023 to USD 45.5 Billion by 2029.
Definition:
The Visual AI Analysis market refers to the field of technology and solutions that utilize artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze and interpret visual data such as images, videos, and other visual content. This market has been rapidly growing due to advancements in AI algorithms, computer vision, and deep learning techniques.
On the off chance that you are engaged with the industry or expect to be, at that point this investigation will give you a complete perspective. It's crucial you stay up with the latest sectioned by Applications [Industrial, Non-industrial], Product Types [Hardware, Software] and some significant parts of the business.
Market Trends:
Companies are leveraging computer vision algorithms and technologies to analyze visual data, extract insights,Deep learning techniques, particularly convolutional neural networks (CNNs), have revolutionized Visual AI Analysis
Market Drivers:
With the proliferation of digital devices, social media platforms, and IoT devices, there is a massive influx of visual data being generated,Rapid advancements in AI and machine learning algorithms have significantly improved the accuracy
Market Opportunities:
Visual AI Analysis can be applied across various industries, including healthcare, retail, manufacturing, transportation, and more, Edge computing refers to processing data closer to the source, reducing latency and bandwidth requirements.
Market Restraints:
Market Challenges:
Visual AI Analysis Market by Geographical Analysis:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, LATAM, Europe, Australia or Southeast Asia.
