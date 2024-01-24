Prestige Fine Art opens Modern Art Gallerie Locations in NYC and Pennsauken NJ

Modern Art Gallerie NYC & Pennsauken NJ Soundplex Art & Performance Center

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Title: Modern Art Gallerie Expands Exposure of Artists through Performance Art and Music Collaboration

Modern Art Gallerie, a facility specializing in established mid-career artists, is excited to announce its collaboration with a new location in Pennsauken, NJ. This partnership will not only provide a new space for displaying and exhibiting artwork, but it will also expand the exposure of artists through the incorporation of performance art and music.

The two locations, one in the bustling city of New York 25 West 31st St. and the other in the charming town of Pennsauken, will work together to create a unique and dynamic environment for artists to showcase their work. By combining the visual arts with performance and music, Modern Art Gallerie aims to attract a wider audience and provide a new and exciting experience for art enthusiasts.

"We are thrilled to bring together the worlds of visual art, performance, and music in one space," says the owner of Modern Art Gallerie. "Our goal is to create an immersive experience for our visitors and to provide a platform for our artists to showcase their work in a new and innovative way."

The collaboration between the two locations will not only benefit the artists but also the local communities. The gallerie plans to host events and performances that will not only showcase the talent of the artists but also bring people together and foster a sense of community.

Modern Art Gallerie's new location in Pennsauken, NJ Soundplex Music and Art Multiplex is set to open in the coming months, and the gallerie invites everyone to come and experience the fusion of art, performance, and music. This collaboration is a testament to the gallerie's commitment to pushing the boundaries of traditional art and providing a platform for artists to reach new heights.

Prestige Fine Art is your source for Hand-Painted Custom Art Re-Creations - Museum Quality Fine Art At Prestige Fine Art our master artists can recreate any painting from any image in any size. Our expert artists will hand paint your favorite photo or famous work of art in oil on canvas. Our desire is to bring the pinnacle of artistic works into the homes and private collections of art lovers and homeowners alike. Our master artists can recreate any painting in any size. You can choose from any picture including those hanging at The Metropolitan, The Louvre, The Getty and from any other of the world's major museums. Ed Mero of Prestige Fine Art has written a book "Museum Quality" which showcases the great museums of the world. Our talented artists can also re-create family portraits and works from photos. We often get requests to alter famous works to include our clients, their family or their possessions within the work. Please feel free to contact one of our art consultants for more information. Custom framing services are available. Oil Painting Reproductions of Fine Art Masterpieces

