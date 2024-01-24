Prestige Fine Art opens Modern Art Gallerie Locations in NYC and Pennsauken NJ
Modern Art Gallerie is a facility that builds on performance art & music to expand exposure of the Artists work.
Our inventory of Modern Art is exceptional many styles and Genres to select from with design experts to assist.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Title: Modern Art Gallerie Expands Exposure of Artists through Performance Art and Music Collaboration
— Edward A. Mero, owner of Prestige Fine Art
Modern Art Gallerie, a facility specializing in established mid-career artists, is excited to announce its collaboration with a new location in Pennsauken, NJ. This partnership will not only provide a new space for displaying and exhibiting artwork, but it will also expand the exposure of artists through the incorporation of performance art and music.
The two locations, one in the bustling city of New York 25 West 31st St. and the other in the charming town of Pennsauken, will work together to create a unique and dynamic environment for artists to showcase their work. By combining the visual arts with performance and music, Modern Art Gallerie aims to attract a wider audience and provide a new and exciting experience for art enthusiasts.
"We are thrilled to bring together the worlds of visual art, performance, and music in one space," says the owner of Modern Art Gallerie. "Our goal is to create an immersive experience for our visitors and to provide a platform for our artists to showcase their work in a new and innovative way."
The collaboration between the two locations will not only benefit the artists but also the local communities. The gallerie plans to host events and performances that will not only showcase the talent of the artists but also bring people together and foster a sense of community.
Modern Art Gallerie's new location in Pennsauken, NJ Soundplex Music and Art Multiplex is set to open in the coming months, and the gallerie invites everyone to come and experience the fusion of art, performance, and music. This collaboration is a testament to the gallerie's commitment to pushing the boundaries of traditional art and providing a platform for artists to reach new heights.
