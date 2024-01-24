Vintage Grand Hotel Unveils a New Era of Luxury as It Rebrands from Ghaya Grand Hotel
Proudly announces its grand rebranding from Ghaya Grand Hotel, marking a significant chapter in its legacy as a distinguished five-star luxury establishment.DUBAI PRODUCTION CITY, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vintage Grand Hotel proudly announces its grand rebranding from Ghaya Grand Hotel, marking a significant chapter in its legacy as a distinguished five-star luxury establishment. The transformation, which commenced on October 1, 2023, reaffirms the hotel's commitment to redefining the art of hospitality and delivering an unforgettable experience for discerning guests.
The rebranding of Vintage Grand Hotel is a reflection of the hotel's continuous efforts to evolve and elevate its services to meet the ever-changing needs of its guests. This transformation includes a complete overhaul of the hotel's interior design, with a focus on incorporating elements of vintage charm and modern luxury. The new design concept aims to create a unique and immersive experience for guests, while still maintaining the hotel's signature elegance and sophistication.
In addition to the physical changes, Vintage Grand Hotel will also introduce new and enhanced services, such as personalized concierge services, exclusive dining experiences, and a state-of-the-art spa and fitness center. The hotel's team of dedicated staff will continue to provide exceptional service and ensure that every guest's stay is nothing short of extraordinary.
"We are thrilled to announce the rebranding of Vintage Grand Hotel. This is a significant milestone for us, and we are excited to share our new and improved hotel with our guests. Our goal is to create a one-of-a-kind experience that combines the best of vintage charm and modern luxury, and we are confident that our guests will be delighted with the transformation," said Mr. Olwin Desouza, General Manager of Vintage Grand Hotel.
The grand rebranding of Vintage Grand Hotel is a testament to the hotel's commitment to delivering unparalleled hospitality and creating unforgettable memories for its guests. With its prime location in the heart of Dubai and its new and improved offerings, Vintage Grand Hotel is set to become the go-to destination for luxury travellers. For more information and reservations, please visit the hotel's website or contact the reservations team.
Situated in Dubai Production City, the hotel enjoys a prime location, mere moments away from City Centre Me'aisem, The Els Club Golf, and Jumeirah Golf Estates. Moreover, it is conveniently located within a 5-minute drive to Global Village & Miracle Garden, a 15-minute drive to Dubai Marina Walk, JBR, Mall of the Emirates, and Jumeirah Beach, and just 20 minutes away from iconic landmarks such as the Palm Jumeirah and the Burj Khalifa Tower.
About Vintage Grand Hotel:
Vintage Grand Hotel, formerly known as Ghaya Grand Hotel, is a five-star luxury hotel dedicated to redefining hospitality by offering an exceptional experience to its discerning guests. With a commitment to elegance and sophistication, Vintage Grand Hotel provides a haven of opulence and unparalleled service, ensuring every visit is a celebration of refinement and indulgence.
