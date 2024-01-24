Republic Asia Ecosystem Fund Closes; Investing in FinTech Infrastructure Startups in Asia and North America
EINPresswire.com/ -- Republic and Brassica announced the final closing of the Republic Asia Ecosystem Fund, an early-stage FinTech VC fund focused on investing in financial infrastructure startups with commercial business applications across US and Asia. The Fund aims to invest in a limited number of FinTech startups and build an ecosystem of startups, institutional investors and corporate enterprises that are at the forefront of transforming outdated financial and investment infrastructure.
The Fund’s investment program will be managed by Brassica Ventures, the venture capital division of Brassica. Brassica is an investment infrastructure FinTech company providing regulated services for managing and custodying private securities and alternative assets, offering a “one stop shop” product experience to regulated placement agents, investment advisers and alternative asset investment platforms. In March 2023 Brassica spun out from Republic, one of the largest multi-asset investment platforms in the world, with a vision to enable and democratize access to alternative investments for all investors. Brassica and Republic will provide operational and strategic support for the Fund. Youngro Lee, Brassica founder/CEO, and Paul Lee, Head of Brassica Ventures, will lead the Fund investment team, with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem, asset tokenization, scalable alternative asset infrastructure, and privacy-enhancing technologies.
“We believe we are on the cusp of a permanent paradigm shift where antiquated financial infrastructure will radically transform in a completely digital environment, revolutionizing the entire value transfer system in place today,” Youngro said. “Our investments will focus on building an ecosystem of companies working on foundational technologies to build the digital-native value transfer infrastructure in Asia and North America.”
Paul said, “We recognize Asia's critical role in shaping the future of financial infrastructure–our team is based in Singapore, Korea, and the US with extensive knowledge in legal, regulatory, and technical matters in the alternative finance sector in various key regions. With a strong foothold in both Asia, known for its high fintech adoption and vibrant, tech-savvy population, and the US, a leader in venture capital and financial expertise, we aim to be a pivotal "connector" between these dynamic markets.”
The Republic Asia Ecosystem Fund is gearing up for a year of dynamic growth and impactful investments, aligned with its robust investment thesis and the support of its esteemed partners. The Fund has made four seed and pre-series A investments in fintech companies in the US, Korea, and Vietnam. For more details on the Fund’s portfolio companies and investment strategy, visit Brassica Ventures website.
Paul Lee
