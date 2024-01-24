Manchin Announces $765k For Five Rural Development Projects In West Virginia

January 23, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $765,270 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development program for five projects across West Virginia. The funding will provide technical assistance to water utilities in Monongalia County, help construct a new senior center in Mineral County, purchase a sewer truck for the City of Belington and upgrade solar power infrastructure in Marion and Grant Counties.

“Investing in our communities means long-term economic development that creates and supports good-paying jobs,” said Senator Manchin. “I am pleased USDA is investing more than $765K in these five vital projects across our state, which include technical assistance with water and sewer utilities, the installation of solar arrays, and a new senior center in Keyser. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue working to ensure our rural communities across the Mountain State have the resources they need to thrive.”

Individual awards listed below: