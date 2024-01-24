Outdoor Power Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Outdoor Power Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $33.08 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Outdoor Power Equipment Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the outdoor power equipment market size is predicted to reach $33.08 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%.

The growth in the outdoor power equipment market is due to the growth in the construction industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest outdoor power equipment market share. Major players in the outdoor power equipment market include Briggs & Stratton Corporation, Deere & Company, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., The Husqvarna Group., Makita Corporation., Yamabiko Corporation, STIHL AG & Co. KG.

Outdoor Power Equipment Market Segments

1. By Equipment Type: Trimmers and Edgers, Lawn Mowers, Blowers, Tillers nd Cultivators, Snow Throwers, Other Equipment Types

2. By Power Source: Fuel Powered, Electric Powered

3. By Application: Residential, Commercial

4. By Geography: The global outdoor power equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Outdoor power equipment is machinery powered by an engine or electric motor and used for non-agricultural landscaping or land cultivation. These include devices, such as a saw, shovel, or drill, used to perform or facilitate manual or mechanical work. It is used outside for cutting lawns, gardens, golf courses, landscaping, or ground maintenance.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Outdoor Power Equipment Market Characteristics

3. Outdoor Power Equipment Market Trends And Strategies

4. Outdoor Power Equipment Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Outdoor Power Equipment Market Size And Growth

……

27. Outdoor Power Equipment Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Outdoor Power Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

