Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,530 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,546 in the last 365 days.

Drummond commends Governor Stitt for engaging productively with tribal nations

OKLAHOMA CITY (Jan. 23, 2024) - Attorney General Gentner Drummond today commended Gov. Kevin Stitt for signing three new state-tribal compact agreements. The Governor signed tobacco tax compacts with the Chickasaw and Apache nations and approved a car tag agreement with the Chickasaw Nation. 

“I have been critical of the Governor on his past dealings with the tribal nations of Oklahoma, but his recent negotiations with the Chickasaw Nation and Apache Tribe to secure sound tobacco compacts and renewal of a successful license tag compact merits praise," Drummond said. "I commend his efforts with Gov. Bill Anoatubby and Chairman Durell Cooper, who likewise deserve recognition for their exemplary leadership.” 

Drummond said the compacting process is the ideal way forward for Oklahoma. 

“I continue to believe the most prosperous path for all 4 million Oklahomans is one of mutual cooperation and respect," he said. "Working with the Native American Tribes of Oklahoma instead of against them will benefit Oklahoma for generations to come — as long as the waters run.” 

### 

You just read:

Drummond commends Governor Stitt for engaging productively with tribal nations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more