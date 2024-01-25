Decaffeinated Roasted Coffee Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s “Decaffeinated Roasted Coffee Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the decaffeinated roasted coffee market size is predicted to reach $3.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%.
The growth in the decaffeinated roasted coffee market is due to the growing awareness regarding the harmful physiological effects associated with caffeine. Europe region is expected to hold the largest decaffeinated roasted coffee market share. Major players in the decaffeinated roasted coffee market include Luigi Lavazza S.p.A, Nestle S.A, Joe Coffee Company, Peet's Coffee & Tea Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, Tim Hortons Inc., Volcanica Coffee Company.
Decaffeinated Roasted Coffee Market Segments
• By Form: Whole, Ground, Other Forms
• By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Other Distribution Channels
• By End Use: Retail/Household, Foodservice
• By Geography: The global decaffeinated roasted coffee market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Decaffeinated roasted coffee refers to ordinary coffee that has most of its caffeine removed. This coffee is used by people who don’t want to consume caffeine but still want to drink coffee.
The main forms of decaffeinated roasted coffee are whole, ground, and others. Ground coffee is roasted coffee beans that have been ground down to be brewed for coffee. The various distribution channels involved supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others, that are used by retail/household and food service.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Decaffeinated Roasted Coffee Market Characteristics
3. Decaffeinated Roasted Coffee Market Trends And Strategies
4. Decaffeinated Roasted Coffee Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Decaffeinated Roasted Coffee Market Size And Growth
……
27. Decaffeinated Roasted Coffee Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Decaffeinated Roasted Coffee Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
