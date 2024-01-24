This week Ny Art Life Magazine presents: Chung-Chiang Chen, Garden and Landscape Designer
In the interview, Chung-Chiang Chen imagines a world where gardens and landscapes are designed to support biodiversity, conserve water, and reduce chemicals
The art originated from the observation of nature, and the landscape architect designs with nature.”CHELSEA, MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an exclusive interview with New York Art Life Magazine, Chung-Chiang Chen shares his philosophy on organic landscaping and provides insights into his creative process. He talks about the importance of understanding the natural environment and working with it, rather than against it. He also discusses his approach to design, which is guided by a deep respect for nature and a commitment to sustainability.
— Chung-Chiang Chen
Chen also shares some of his favorite projects, providing a glimpse into the innovative and sustainable designs that have earned him recognition in the field. He talks about the challenges and rewards of working with organic landscapes and shares his vision for the future of organic landscaping.
There are several key takeaways from Chen's approach to organic landscaping. First and foremost is the importance of understanding the natural environment. This includes not only the physical characteristics of the landscape, such as the soil type and climate but also the ecological relationships within the landscape.
Another key takeaway is the importance of sustainability. Chen's designs are guided by a commitment to conserving resources, minimizing waste, and avoiding harmful chemicals. He uses techniques such as composting, mulching, and rainwater harvesting to create landscapes that are not only beautiful but also sustainable. Finally, Chen's approach emphasizes the importance of biodiversity. His designs incorporate a variety of plants, including native species, which contribute to the health and resilience of the landscape. These diverse plantings also provide habitat for beneficial insects and birds, which further enhance the ecological health of the landscape.
Chung-Chiang Chen presents some of the successful organic landscape projects, each showing his innovative approach to design. One such project is a residential landscape in Los Angeles, Latt Residence where he transformed a conventional lawn into a vibrant native plant garden. This project not only enhanced the beauty of the property but also improved its ecological health by providing a habitat for pollinators and other wildlife. Southern California has a dry and low-water climate, this project allowed us to optimize water use. Solutions found in nature and which Chen has skilfully adapted to the design of a residential garden. Another notable project is Saint Patrick Apostle Church Garden in Los Angeles, where Chen used organic landscaping techniques to create a sustainable and resilient landscape. The park features a variety of native plants, and wildlife habitats, all of which contribute to the overall health of the ecosystem.
The biological landscape is more than just a method; it is a mentality that values the health and vitality of all ecosystems. As demonstrated by Chung-Chiang Chen, this approach can lead to beautiful, sustainable, and ecologically rich landscapes.
