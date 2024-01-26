Submit Release
Splendor: The Evolved Version of Bitcoin

TOKYO, JAPAN, January 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing Splendor: The evolved version of Bitcoin that you can mine from home.

Splendor, the evolved version of Bitcoin, has taken the world by storm with its inherent privacy and default zero-knowledge proofs. Developed to resolve all the flaws of Bitcoin, it is set to improve the world of cryptocurrency.

With an impressive 1-second block time, Splendor boasts extremely low-cost transactions, making it the go-to option for businesses and individuals alike. Its smart contract functionality and compatibility with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) make it a versatile platform for developers to build decentralized applications.

One of the most remarkable features of Splendor is its capped supply of 21 million coins, making it a scarce and valuable asset. What's even more impressive is that these coins can be mined from a simple PC or laptop, making it accessible to anyone with a basic setup.

"I am excited to introduce Splendor to the world. I have worked tirelessly to create a blockchain that not only addresses the flaws of Bitcoin but also prioritizes privacy and efficiency. With Splendor, I aim to make cryptocurrency accessible to everyone," says Toshi Nakamoto, the creator of Splendor.

Splendor has already gained a significant following in the cryptocurrency community, with many experts predicting it to be the next big thing in the world of blockchain technology. With its anonymous and secure transactions, lightning-fast block time, and easy mining from a simple laptop, PC, or a server, Splendor is set to change the game for cryptocurrency. Stay tuned for more updates on this revolutionary platform.

www.splendor.org

Toshi Nakamoto
Splendor
Splendor The Evolved version of Bitcoin

Splendor: The Evolved Version of Bitcoin

