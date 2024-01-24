Dallas Plastic Surgeon Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Honored as Texas Monthly SuperDoctor

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich

For the 19th consecutive year, Dallas plastic surgeon and rhinoplasty specialist Dr. Rod J. Rohrich has been selected as a Texas Monthly SuperDoctor.

Surgeon selection is the single most influential factor for ensuring a successful outcome in plastic surgery.” — Dr. Rod J. Rohrich

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dallas plastic surgeon and rhinoplasty specialist, Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, has been recognized as one of the best plastic surgeons in Texas for 2023 by Texas Monthly's annual list of outstanding physicians.

The Super Doctor award is granted to exceptional physicians based on nominations by colleagues practicing in their specialty and within their region. The highest rated nominees are then reviewed by a panel of peers based on 10 areas of professional excellence and achievements. These include years of experience, professional honors, board certifications, academic accomplishments, and teaching roles. Candidates are also rated on their involvement in scientific publications, medical research, participation in lectures, and other professional activities.

Based on his extensive ongoing work in these areas, Dr. Rohrich, whose clinical practice focuses on aesthetic plastic surgery such as rhinoplasty, revision rhinoplasty, and facelift surgery, has been designated as a Super Doctor for the 19th consecutive year. According to their website, the Super Doctor award is only granted to approximately the top five percent of regional medical specialists.

"Rigorous awards such as Super Doctors can be a valuable resource for patients who are evaluating their options," says Dr. Rohrich. "Surgeon selection is the single most influential factor for ensuring a successful outcome in plastic surgery."

Dr. Rohrich is a longstanding advocate for patient safety and his innovative approach to maximizing both consistency and excellence in both primary and revision rhinoplasty. A significant part of his practice consists of secondary or revision rhinoplasty surgeries, often for patients who have had poor results from their primary surgeries. Over half of his rhinoplasty patients in Dallas, for example, come to him seeking revision rhinoplasty - corrective surgery from a previous rhinoplasty which had an unsatisfactory outcome.

"The single most important factor in all of plastic surgery is who you select as your surgeon," says Dr. Rohrich. "Patients should always do their research and choose their surgeon carefully. Make sure he or she is board certified by a specialty of the American Board of Medical Specialties, and has the expertise and the experience to deliver a safe and satisfactory outcome." He emphasized the 3 Es for finding the best plastic surgery expert - Experience, Expertise and the ability to deliver consistently Excellent results.

About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich is a board certified plastic surgeon in Dallas, Texas. He was named the top plastic surgeon in America by Newsweek in both rhinoplasty and facelift surgery in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Dr. Rohrich is a Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. He was the first Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery as well as the first plastic surgeon selected as a Distinguished Teaching Professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center. He graduated from Baylor College of Medicine with high honors and completed his plastic surgery training at the University of Michigan Medical Center and fellowships at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard (hand/microsurgery) and Oxford University (pediatric plastic surgery). He is Chair of the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, Founding Chair of the Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting, Founding Member of the Alliance in Reconstructive Surgery, and a Founding Partner of the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute.

He is the immediate past (after serving for 18 years) Editor-in-Chief of the most respected global peer reviewed plastic surgery journal – the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Journal. He is Founding Editor-in-Chief/Editor Emeritus of the first open access peer reviewed plastic surgery journal, PRS Global Open. Dr. Rohrich has published over 1000 peer reviewed articles and seven textbooks in plastic surgery including a best-selling medical book entitled The Facial Danger Zones. Dr. Rohrich recently published an innovative cosmetic surgery video atlas, Cosmetic Surgery by the Masters.

Dr. Rohrich also served as president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the largest organization of board certified plastic surgeons in the world. He repeatedly has been selected by his peers as one of America's best doctors. He received the ASPS Special Achievement Award and on three occasions has received one of his profession's highest honors, the Plastic Surgery Foundation (PSF) Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes his contributions to education in plastic surgery. In addition, he has also been recognized by the PSF with the Plastic Surgery Foundation Distinguished Career Researcher Award for his contributions to plastic surgery research and innovations. He is also the recipient of the ASPS 2022 Honorary Citation.