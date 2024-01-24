SIMPLYPROTEIN® DEBUTS 2nd WAVE OF “KEEP IT SIMPLYFIED” CAMPAIGN SHOWCASING APPROACHABLE PROTEIN FOR PEOPLE IN PROGRESS
Smart humor highlights relatable everyday situations, and the importance of keeping things simple.TORONTO, CANADA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SimplyProtein®, the maker of high performing energy foods for anyone seeking protein snacks that are both nutritious and delicious, has launched the second flight of its “Keep it Simplyfied” integrated marketing campaign, deploying wry humor and universally relatable situations to emphasize the brand’s message of “sensible protein for people in progress.”
First introduced in 4Q 2023, the campaign’s second evolution turns the “new year, new you” paradigm on its head with a series of fresh creative that gently pokes fun at the tendency to try to improve ourselves with draconian resolutions that soon fall by the wayside.
“We have terrific respect for our customers, and realize that it’s easy for anyone to fall into the narrative of ‘turning over a new leaf’ at the start of the new year,” says Kairen Wu, Senior Vice President Marketing + Innovation for Wellness Natural Inc., parent company of SimplyProtein. “We want to be the brand that takes some of the pressure off, and acknowledge that if eating better is a priority in 2024, it’s possible to snack smarter in an accessible, perfectly imperfect way – and that’s a good thing.”
Toronto-based agency Bobby Inc. developed the second wave of the campaign to include static ads, GIFs, and short videos that convey the brand’s core belief, “Life’s Complicated, Keep it Simplyfied.” The new creative will be featured across channels, targeting mass reach and high impact placements through online, video, social, email, and in-store marketing.
Crisp, product-focused graphics, brief text, and in-the-know messaging convey a shared sensibility with its audience. Copy lines include: “Resolve not to have resolutions. Keep it Simplyfied;” “Resolve to find sweatpants that look like jeans. Keep it Simplyfied;” and “The only guilt you’ll feel is not sharing with your kid. Keep it Simplyfied.” As well, a stone-faced dog on a couch with the pillow it just shredded, a woman walking through a downpour with her umbrella blown inside out, and a heartwarming 15 second video of a father attempting to put a sweatshirt on his ever-squirming toddler are among the relatable situations that depict “Life’s Complicated. Keep it Simplyfied.”
All SimplyProtein products are B Corp certified, plant-based, gluten-free, and certified vegan and kosher, making the ingredients of high performing energy foods approachable and available for anyone seeking protein snacks that are both nutritious and delicious. All SimplyProtein products contain between 7 and 20 grams of plant-based protein, 5 or fewer grams of sugar, are high in fiber, 200 calories or under, and contain no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.
Originally created in 2004 and owned and evolved by Wellness Natural Inc. since 2020, the brand’s protein-rich product line includes Snack Bars, Dipped Bars, and Ready-to-Drink Shakes. In the US, the shakes can be purchased on Amazon.com or at its own direct-to-consumer website www.SimplyProtein.com. To learn more about SimplyProtein, please visit www.SimplyProtein.com and in Canada, www.SimplyProtein.ca. To follow the brand, check out Facebook @SimplyProteinUSA, Instagram @simplyprotein, TikTok @simplyproteinofficial, and LinkedIn @simplyprotein.
About SimplyProtein®
SimplyProtein believes that while life is complicated, choosing a protein snack shouldn’t be. That’s why all SimplyProtein products aim to help simplify our efforts to better manage our nutrition without having to overthink it, or compromise on ingredients, taste, or texture. SimplyProtein products are B Corp certified, gluten-free, and certified vegan and kosher, making the ingredients of high-performing energy foods available to anyone seeking nutritious, delicious protein snacks. All products contain between 7 and 20 grams of plant-based protein, 5 or fewer grams of sugar, are high in fiber, low in calories and fat, and contain no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.
Originally created in 2004 and, since 2020 owned by Wellness Natural Inc., a business that prioritizes people and the planet, the brand’s protein-rich product line includes Snack Bars, Dipped Bars, and Ready-to-Drink Shakes. The brand can be purchased across the USA and Canada in retailers including BJs, Costco, Loblaws, Meijer, Metro, Sobeys, Whole Foods, and many more, as well as Amazon and its own direct-to-consumer websites, www.SimplyProtein.com in the US, and www.SimplyProtein.ca in Canada. To learn more about and follow our brand, check us out on Facebook @SimplyProteinUSA, Instagram @simplyprotein, TikTok @simplyproteinofficial, and LinkedIn @simplyprotein.
Susan Mallory
Masters Mallory Communications
+1 551-404-3963
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok