Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals; and rewards referrals with generous gift cards for The US Best Food websites.

We only create rewards for The Sweetest Foodies, who love to do GOOD, and enjoy really GOOD Food!”” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies sweet employment solutions by finding talented professionals; and funds meaningful work program for kids 'The Sweetest Gigs.'It's a Sweet Day in USA. Recruiting for Good launches The Sweetest Foodie Reward for Adults and Kids who love treats made in America and delivered home; ' Enjoy The Best of US .'According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good, "In an effort to expand our work program for kids; we're rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff with generous $2500 gift cards to enjoy the sweetest treats from Harry&David, Goldbelly, and Mackenzie LTD delivered home!"AboutAre you a sweet foodie, love to do good, and enjoy really good food! Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn generous gift cards for the best food companies in the US; aggregating and delivering the sweetest treats for adults and kids to enjoy at home or in the office www.EnjoyTheBestofUS.com Good for You+Community Too!Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs; a meaningful work mentoring program for exceptionally sweet talented kids. Kids on our creative gigs learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. www.TheSweetestGigs.com

LooksandBooks is a talented girl who works on The Sweetest Gigs and completed the sweetest review of Shari's Berries that can be found on Harry&David Website