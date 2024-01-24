AdAstral Labs Announces Launch of Venture Studio with Inaugural Cohort of Human and Planetary Health Investments
AdAstral Labs announced today that it has launched or invested in four groundbreaking new seed-stage startups in human and planetary health.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AdAstral Labs, a new Los Angeles-based venture studio working closely with non-profit and academic institutions to co-found and invest in disruptive startup companies, announced today that it has launched or invested in four groundbreaking new seed-stage startups: BioOptix, Digital Immunology, Neurophos, and OnVagus. Each new firm’s core innovation is derived from significant research and development at academic and/or non-profit institutions. These companies contribute to drive AdAstral Labs’ dual mission to generate investor returns and profound impact on Human and Planetary Health.
“At AdAstral Labs, we believe that novel technologies hold the key to unlocking a healthier future for both people and planet,” said Maurizio Vecchione, General Partner of AdAstral. “These new companies represent a series of moonshot initiatives, where we are helping academic and research institutions graduate their trailblazing innovations into solutions for humanity’s most pressing challenges.”
From generating novel treatments in ophthalmology with BioOptix, to addressing metabolic complications in cancer with Onvagus, to improving the outcomes of immunotherapy and vaccines with Digital Immunology, and dramatically increasing the energy efficiency of AI and neural networks with Gates Frontier-backed Neurophos.”
AdAstral Labs has invested in four seed-stage startups:
• BioOptix: Leveraging breakthroughs in biomaterials to enable smart contact-lenses that can sense and deliver treatment for diseases such as glaucoma.
• Digital Immunology: Developing AI and organoid-based models of the human immune system to discover new immunoactive delivery solutions for a range of immunotherapies and vaccines.
• Neurophos: Aims to increase the energy efficiency and performance of AI and neural networks by using optical metamaterial chip technology.
• Onvagus: Breakthrough in neurostimulation technology that can address metabolic disorders associated with complications in cancer.
About AdAstral:
AdAstral is a moonshot factory that invests in and builds companies with a venture studio model to deliver breakthroughs in human and planetary health. Through strategic partnerships, groundbreaking interdisciplinary research, and a focus on translational science & commercialization, AdAstral launches disruptive companies in the Med Tech and Climate Tech sectors with a “double bottom line” of financial and social impact returns.
