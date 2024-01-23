Finally Detached Center Releases Book “Mastering Detachment: The Ability to Successfully Float Through Life”
Illuminating guide about the art and science of alternative mindfulness helps readers transition into a balanced and serene lifeASHEVILLE, N.C., UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Finally Detached Center, leaders in the alternative mindfulness space, today announced the latest release in its Freedom Series, a book titled “Mastering Detachment: The Ability to Successfully Float Through Life.” The book provides an in-depth look at the science of detachment, shedding light on the fact that the actual premise of successful detachment is in navigating emotions with grace and wisdom instead of completely distancing oneself from past, uncomfortable experiences.
According to Gabriel Castillo, Master Shaman of The Finally Detached Center, "Mastering Detachment" is a comprehensive guide for people looking to heal—focusing on available natural plants, which are meant to enhance the art and science of the practice. The goal is exploring alternative methods of meditation and mindful living to ultimately lead balanced and serene life through the transformative power of nature.”
Castillo explained, “The roots of natural healing come from an ancient tradition that can be found in ancient philosophies such as Buddhism, Stoicism and study of the Tao.”
Readers guided through “Mastering Detachment” are instructed regarding, “the dangers of over-attachment in life and the resulting potential for emotional turmoil that carries through life and keeps people stuck in their potentially negative loops.”
The Mastering Detachment Series provides actionable techniques and tools. Some of the suggestions include “mindfulness practices and journal prompts.” Using suggestions from the book, individuals have a roadmap to untangle themselves from the constraints of excessive attachment.
“Whether it's relationships, desires for material success, digital dependencies or personal aspirations, the book offers a roadmap to navigate life's complexities with poise,” added Castillo.
For more information visit www.finallydetached.com
About Gabriel Castillo
Finally Detached is an organization created by Castillo to help people suffering from PTSD and the effects of negative mental health. He is an “initiated medicine man” who helps people overcome complex trauma.
