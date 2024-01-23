February Author Talks Series at Tennessee State Library & Archives Brings 1800s Tennessee History to Life

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Join us at the Tennessee State Library & Archives on Feb. 17 as we explore the history of our state as told through a founding East Tennessee family. Part of the next Author Talks series at the Library & Archives, this free historical presentation takes place at 1:00 p.m. and features special guest Andy Peck.

"Tennessee is blessed with a vibrant history, and some of our stories are better known to citizens than others," said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. "We invite anyone interested in learning new information about the Volunteer State's unique historical past to join us for this free presentation."

As part of the Author Talks series, Peck – an author and editor – will share his unpublished writings from his family, the Pecks of Mossy Creek. His message will include a deep dive into East Tennessee and the Southeast during Reconstruction and after the Civil War, as told through the eyes of relatives who lived and wrote throughout the 19th century.

"We are incredibly excited to host Andy Peck as he shares the profound stories he discovered regarding his family and their contributions to our wonderful state," said State Librarian and Archivist Jamie Ritter. "Anyone who attends this talk is bound to learn something new about Tennessee's past during this exciting talk."

Peck is an award-winning author, a devoted husband and father, a military chaplain, and a family researcher. He is the 5th great-grandson of the founders of Mossy Creek and 3rd great-grandson to Dr. Isham Peck and his wife Emma (Henderson) Peck. Peck is the series editor for Cross Mountain Books' Pecks of Mossy Creek Series. His published titles include Ada's Journal and Emma's Letters: The Civil War Era Journal and Letters of Emma Peck, Charley's Novel: Mary Anderson and Peacock the Mineralogist, the Bad Luck of a Young Southern Girl, and the 2-volume work Sawbones: The Life and Times of Dr. Isham Talbot Peck (1811-1887).

The Library & Archives is located at 1001 Rep. John Lewis Way N. on Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, across from the Tennessee State Museum. The facility's garage is on Junior Gilliam Way. Seating for this event is limited; to make a reservation, visit https://bit.ly/48X0pKC.

For the latest information, follow our social media channels: Facebook: Tennessee State Library & Archives and Instagram: @tnlibarchives.

You can also learn more about the Library & Archives by calling (615)-741-2764 or emailing ask@tsla.libanswers.com.

