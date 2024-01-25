How will inequality impact these LGBTQ+ characters and YOU?

FACTUALITY's success lies not just in its capacity to gamify fact-based inequities, delicately, but also in its proven ability to expand perspectives, within minutes.” — Natalie Gillard

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Playing it Forward:

FACTUALITY Pride Combats LGBTQ+ Discrimination with Gamification

​Factuality, a leader in experiential learning, launches "Factuality Pride," a groundbreaking experiential crash course, designed to address inequities within the LGBTQ+ community. As Factuality Pride embarks on its mission to illuminate the challenges faced by LGBTQ+ people, it signifies a crucial milestone in the ongoing journey towards equity for all.

Factuality Pride goes beyond traditional educational approaches, offering an innovative and immersive experience that delves into the fact based limitations impacting the LGBTQ+ community. This facilitated dialogue, crash course, and interactive experience equips program attendees with a nuanced understanding of the intersecting factors that compound inequality. "The program's success lies not just in its capacity to gamify fact-based inequities, delicately, but also in its proven ability to expand perspectives, within minutes," says Founder, Natalie Gillard. "By addressing fact based realities head-on, Factuality Pride aims to be a catalyst for transformative change in LGBTQ+ education and awareness."

FACTUALITY is a fact based facilitated dialogue, crash course, and interactive experience that simulates structural inequality. Participants assume the identities of a diverse group of characters, encountering a series of fact based limitations based on the intersection of their character's race, class, gender, faith, sexual orientation, ability, and age.

FACTUALITY Pride joins a suite of eight social equity programs founded by Natalie Gillard, in 2016.

