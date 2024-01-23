Rickie Byars Launches Inaugural Spring Revival
Queen of Inspirational New Thought Music, Rickie Byars, announces inaugural Spring Revival to help revive, restore, reclaim, and re-energize and celebrate life.ATLANTA, GA, USA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taking place over April 12 – 14, the exciting weekend will see the Queen of New Thought music, Rickie Byars, in partnership with Healing Arts Management, bringing her soulful sounds, wisdom, and unique humor to the Lake Junaluska Retreat Center in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The beloved recording artist and singer-songwriter has inspired generations of listeners, with her music resonating in communities across the globe. In addition to her own music, Rickie will bring a wonderful array of guests, including bassist and singer Rob McDonald, life teacher and singer John Stringer, and comedian and renowned author Quinn Fontaine.
The all-inclusive retreat aims to provide guests the chance to revive, restore, reclaim, and re-energize their love for God, encouraging them to remember the best days are not behind them but are instead right now. Throughout the three days, attendees will be able to embrace nature as they explore the stunning grounds, nourish their bodies through delicious meals, and celebrate life, music, and joy with like-minded, like-hearted individuals.
The retreat is co-produced by Healing Arts Management, LLC, a boutique management company with over 50 years of combined experience within the music industry and conference sectors. Founded by Kathy and John Stringer, the company has partnered to co-produce events and retreats around the world and is pleased to bring this knowledge and experience to support Rickie Byars’ vision for her Spring Revival in the Blue Ridge Mountains this April.
Speaking on the announcement of the retreat, Healing Arts Management partner Kathy Stringer added, “We're thrilled to partner with Rickie Byars for her Spring Revival as she has long been an inspiration in our spiritual journey, and we recognize the power she has to raise the vibration of the world through her music, positive perspective, and laughter.”
Registrations are open now, with customers able to reserve their spot at https://www.healingartsmgmt.com/rickies-spring-revival/.
About Rickie Byars:
Rickie Byars, the artist, is an acclaimed and beloved singer-songwriter in the genre of inspirational/New Thought music. Her music resonates in churches of all denominations throughout the world. Live audiences and FB/YouTube streamers who participate in the KUUMBA/B-hood Sunday Devotionals are uplifted through her music, and her messages are always delivered with joy and sincerity. She created an inspirational 24-hour radio station, Bradio.org, which blasts her incredible songs from her golden era at the Agape International Spiritual Center, where Rickie was the Founding Choir Director and Music and Arts Director for over thirty years. Rickie has released nine solo albums of inspirational music, produced seven choral music albums, three songbooks, two volumes of choral music arrangements, and one mini-memoir of stories about her songs. She is often referred to as the Queen of New Thought Music, perhaps because she brings such joy through her healing songs that arise from Rickie’s Divine Connection to God.
As an activist, Rickie is the sixth child in a family of seven children born in the segregated town of Charlotte, NC. At an early age, she was taught that she must bring her very best to her family, to her race, and then to the world. Rickie has always remembered this and cares deeply about her community. For twenty-four years, Rickie co-facilitated the Soul Sisters women’s retreats and empowered women through experiential processes, workshops, meditations, and other healing modalities. She sits on the Board of Directors of Voices4Freedom.org, an abolitionist organization working to free enslaved children, women, and men in northern India. In 2009, with a team of intergenerational artists, she established Kuumba in Motion, a non-profit inspirational initiative that empowers individuals to discover their inherent gifts and talents through exposure to nature, the arts, and creative sciences. The Kuumba design team is now focused on developing an innovative model for transitional and transformational communities as they age.
Rickie Byars Spring Revival