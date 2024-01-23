Manchin Questions Department Of Defense Nominees On U.S. Weapons Stockpiles, Bringing Military Operations To West Virginia

January 23, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), questioned three Department of Defense (DoD) nominees during a SASC Committee hearing. Senator Manchin questioned the witnesses on protecting U.S. defense stockpiles, transferring weapons systems to Ukraine and bringing military facilities and operations to West Virginia.

On protecting U.S. defense stockpiles while supporting Ukraine and Israel:

“The United States has transferred a significant amount of our personal munitions stockpiles to Ukraine to sustain their forces and Israel wants our assistance also,” Senator Manchin said in part. “Do you believe that leaves us in an untenable position with our national defense stockpiles?...Are we capable of producing more?”

On transferring weapons systems to Ukraine and additional allies:

“I’d like to stick with the topic of our current stocks of weapons to support our allies,” Senator Manchin continued. “Two perfect examples are the Army Tactical Missile Systems and the dual-purpose improved conventional munitions. Both are due for either replacement or disposal but it took so long for them to be put to use in Ukraine. Can you explain why it took so long to transfer them in?”

On bringing more military facilities and operations to West Virginia:

“I've been bringing civilian and military leadership to West Virginia throughout my entire Senate career to highlight our academic programs, our workforce, and the DoD-owned Allegheny Ballistics Laboratory. Unfortunately, the Department continues to spend an awful lot of taxpayer money on going to high-cost living areas. West Virginia is not a high-cost living area. And if you don't believe me, just ask the FBI. They put a hub in Clarksburg, West Virginia, and it's been the best return on investment they've ever made,” Senator Manchin continued. “I think it would be worthwhile for you all to take a visit to West Virginia so we can show what’s being produced now with these sophisticated systems. It’s really unbelievable.”

The witnesses were Aprille Joy Ericsson, nominee for Assistant Secretary of Defense for Science and Technology; Doug Schmidt, nominee for Director of Operational Test & Evaluation; and Melissa G. Dalton, nominee for Under Secretary of the Air Force.

A video of Senator Manchin’s questioning of the witnesses can be found here .

###