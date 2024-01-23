Old World Auctions' online-only Auction #196, ending Feb. 7, features antique and vintage maps, charts, atlases and more

Lot 756 is Theatri Geographiae Veteris by Hondius/Bertius (1618-1619). This superb historical atlas combines maps by Gerard Mercator and Abraham Ortelius. Estimate: $12,000 - $15,000.

Lot 162 is A New Map of Carolina by Thornton, Morden & Lea (1685). This is the rare first state of an important, early map of the Carolinas. Estimate: $25,000 - $30,000.

Lot 769 is History of the Indian Tribes of North America by McKenney & Hall (1854), the second octavo edition of a work on the Native Americans. Estimate: $9,500 - $12,000.

Lot 42 is Secunda Etas Mundi by Hartmann Schedel (1493), the last world map to appear before the dissemination of Columbus's discoveries in the New World. Estimate: $12,000 - $14,000.