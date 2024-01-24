CBS Sports to Provide Match Coverage of the National Pickleball League in 2024, Featuring Gamma Sports NPL Championship

NPL Logo Indy Drivers

NEW CANAAN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Pickleball League, LLC (NPL) has announced their first-ever television deal with CBS Sports leading into the 2024 Season. CBS Sports Network will provide the exclusive two-hour special airing of the Gamma Sports National Pickleball League Championship weekend in Glendale, AZ, that saw the Indy Drivers team – made up of stars Rick Witsken, Kim Jagd, Nathalie Bagby, Tao Thongvanh – winning the inaugural title in dramatic fashion over the Austin Ignite. CBS Sports Network will also be airing additional NPL programming in the 2024 season.

The two-hour Gamma Sports NPL Championship will air on CBS Sports Network on January 31st, 2024, at 10:30pm ET. Additional details and platforms around coverage of the NPL will be announced at a later date.

NPL is the premier nationwide team competition for Champions Division (age 50 and over) professional pickleball players, featuring the top pro players from around the world. Official NPL matches in Season Two will begin in May of 2024.

“We are delighted to bring the unique and entertaining experience of professional pickleball to CBS Sports and their platforms as we launch Year Two of the National Pickleball League,” said Paul Bamundo, Chief Executive Officer, NPL. “This partnership is a clear indication of the demand for pickleball programming in North America, providing NPL more national television exposure to tell stories about our players, teams and fans who have such a passion for this sport. We are entering an exciting new era for the NPL, both on and off the court, and we are thrilled to be working with CBS Sports to bring our league to new heights.”

About National Pickleball League

The National Pickleball League was founded in 2022 by Champions Pro players Rick Witsken, Beth Bellamy, and Michael "Hammer Mike" Chen. NPL Pickleball is a nationwide team competition for Champions Division (age 50+) professional pickleball players and made up of six teams in metropolitan cities Indianapolis, Austin, Boca Raton, Naples, Denver and Oklahoma City. National Pickleball League™ is owned by National Pickleball League, LLC. The NPL is dedicated to expanding the reach of pickleball, fostering community engagement, physical and mental health, and elevating the sport to new heights. Companies interested in sponsorship opportunities with NPL Pickleball can email info@nplpickleball.com for more information or visit the league’s website at www.nplpickleball.com.