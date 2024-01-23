Submit Release
OTR to Hold Its Annual Tax Practitioner's Institute Workshop Virtually on January 11, 2024

The Office of Tax and Revenue (OTR) will hold its annual "Tax Practitioner's Institute" on Thursday, January 11, 2024, from 9 am to 3 pm EST. It will take place online using the Teams platform. The seminar is free, but registration is required.

At the seminar, OTR will provide tax preparers with a comprehensive presentation, with several speakers and an advance look at what’s new for the tax-filing season and for the new tax year.

Registration:

The week of January 8, registered preparers will receive an email, which will include a link to use to join the seminar.

Do you have questions that you would like addressed during the seminar?

Email those questions in advance, using the following email address: [email protected].

During the seminar, the presenters will answer as many of those questions as possible. (Please do not include any client-specific information.)

