OTR to Host Free Tax Filing Webinars to Help DC Residents Navigate the 2025 Tax Season

The DC Office of Tax and Revenue (OTR) is hosting a series of free, virtual webinars to ensure District residents have the information they need to file their taxes accurately and on time. The sessions will cover common tax filing mistakes, available tax credits, payment options, and more. Registration is required to attend the webinars.

Hosted via Microsoft Teams, the webinars will provide taxpayers with the opportunity to receive expert guidance directly from OTR representatives. After registering, attendees will receive a link to join their selected session.

Webinar Schedule and Topics:

Tuesday, March 25 | 12 pm (Afternoon Session) & 6 pm (Evening Session)

Common Tax Filing Issues in the District

Choosing a Tax Preparer

Thursday, March 27 | 12 pm (Afternoon Session) & 6 pm (Evening Session)

DC Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) & Schedule H

How to Make a Real Property Payment in MyTax

The webinars will offer valuable information for both self-filers and those working with tax professionals. Sessions will be recorded and available for future reference.

How to Register:

Sign up for the webinars here.