Sporecyte Introduces a Professional Air Sampling Pump and Mold Inspector App
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sporecyte, the industry leader in AI-powered digital mold and particulate analysis, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Professional Air Sampling Pump and Mold Inspector App. These new tools will empower inspectors with resources to elevate their mold testing services.
As the pioneer of the world's first AI-powered mold and air particulate test, Sporecyte is revolutionizing mold testing for the inspection industry. Sporecyte is part of Techcyte, the global leader in AI-powered digital diagnostics in environmental, human, and veterinary markets.
The Sporecyte Professional Air Sampling Pump sets a new standard in compact, rugged, and reliable air sampling technology. Equipped with an automatic timer and tripod-ready functionality, this pump offers unparalleled convenience for inspectors for just $100. Sporecyte takes pride in offering the only affordable, professional air sampling pump solution that doesn’t compromise on features or quality.
In addition to the Professional Air Sampling Pump, Sporecyte introduces the Mold Inspector App, a revolutionary tool that simplifies the inspection process for home inspectors. With the app, inspectors can quickly submit a digital chain of custody, track jobs, manage their Sporecyte account, and order necessary supplies – all in one mobile web app.
"We are thrilled to introduce the Sporecyte Professional Air Sampling Pump and Mold Inspector App, marking a significant leap forward in our commitment to providing industry-leading service and quality to home inspectors and air quality professionals," said Dylan McIntosh, Sporecyte Product Group Manager.
For more information about Sporecyte and its innovative solutions, please visit sporecyte.com.
About Sporecyte:
Sporecyte has developed the world’s first AI-powered mold and air particulate report. We focus on providing home inspectors and industry professionals access to fast, accurate, and affordable mold and air quality testing.
About Techcyte
Founded in 2013 in Orem, Utah, Techcyte is a world leader in AI-based digital diagnostics, including clinical and anatomic pathology. Techcyte’s AI and workflow platform uses AI to perform analysis of whole slide images, transforming diagnostics for human, animal, and environmental labs around the world.
Visit techcyte.com for more information.
Techcyte’s clinical pathology platform is for Research Use Only in the United States.
