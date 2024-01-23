419th Fighter Wing Civil Engineer Squadron hosts extended training exercise

Published Jan. 22, 2024

By Senior Airman Jack Rodgers

419th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

The 419th Fighter Wing's Civil Engineer Squadron hosted an extended 3-day training exercise during its January unit training assembly to further develop Airmen's practical skills. The squadron assembled a bare base set-up including small shelter systems, generators, showers and conducted training on operating heavy machinery.

Transcription:

So right now we're doing what we're calling it the teddy bear base . We're doing a bare base set up just a smaller version. As civil engineers that would be one of our primary missions would be to go and set up a bare base. To come in and stay in for whatever that mission may be.

Unlike an older one, you'd be checking more diligently like your coolant levels, your fuel tank and stuff like that .

One click to the left would be just plain running, one more click is off.

Being able to come out here, get hands on, set up tents and equipment. We're also doing driver training , forklift training and Humvee training. It's just very beneficial for them.

Getting out, hanging out with your airmen, getting to know them working side by side. It's kind of the camaraderie , the team building that happens when you are able to actually get out and work on something together.