LyondellBasell Launches Petrothene T3XL7420: A Revolutionary Polymer Compound for Optimized Manufacturing

HOUSTON, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (LYB), a global leader in the chemical industry, is proud to announce the release of a cross-linkable, all-in-one flame-retardant compound, Petrothene T3XL7420, which is expected to deliver considerable cost savings while streamlining manufacturing processes. This new product offering also improves the quality of end products for wire producers in the automotive and appliance industries. Based on customer demand and industry need, LyondellBasell designed this innovative compound to address the need to optimize production line speeds and enhance manufacturing efficiency.

Petrothene T3XL7420, is specifically formulated for use in Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) primary wire applications, International Organization for Standardization (ISO) thin wall applications, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) and Canadian Standards Association (CSA) appliance wire. Petrothene T3XL7420 offers several benefits that make it an attractive option for wire producers, including enhanced cure kinetics, increased stiffness for easier small gauge wire assembly and better barrier performance compared to other Petrothene XL.

"Developing innovative solutions to address the ever-evolving needs of our customers is an important aspect of how we operate and continue to grow our market share," said Palmer Giddings, vice president Polyolefins at LyondellBasell. "Providing cost effective and efficient solutions that are UL and CSA certified, gives us a market advantage for this one-of-a-kind solution."

Petrothene T3XL7420 has undergone rigorous testing and certification processes to ensure its quality and reliability. With this latest development, LyondellBasell reinforces its position as a leading provider of innovative solutions for the wire and cable industry and expects this compound to become the product of choice for a wide range of automotive and appliance wiring applications.

For more information about Petrothene T3XL7420, please visit lyb.com or contact our customer service team.

About LyondellBasell

We are LyondellBasell – a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please visit or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

Petrothene is a trademark owned and/or used by the LyondellBasell family of companies and is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

