EXM Cloud Launches EDGE, a Unified Cloud-Based Business Process Platform that Streamlines Workflow Automation
CARY, N.C., UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EXM Cloud, a Microsoft certified partner, today announced the release of EDGE, its proprietary cloud-based unified solution to streamline workflow automation. EDGE is an all-in-one platform meticulously crafted to simplify users’ workflows and deliver a seamless experience. This SaaS platform provides cutting-edge solutions that support digital transformation, simplify workflows, drive efficiency, collaboration, and growth.
EDGE addresses the needs of small to medium-sized business that struggle with manual processes, silos, expensive software integrations, cybersecurity threats, and lack of accessibility—leading to inefficiencies, higher costs of operations, and wasted time. An all-in-one platform, EDGE is meticulously crafted to take control of business processes and streamline operations. Users experience the ease of managing everything from a single, intuitive platform.
With EDGE, users can run all their business processes on one platform. Examples include IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), Field Service Management (FSM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Management, Contract Management, Asset Management (Hardware & Software), Project Management and much more.
"We at EXM Cloud, with decades of industry experience under our belt, we're intimately familiar with the myriad challenges that service organizations worldwide face. These range from usability and scalability to the cost of maintaining platforms, ensuring a comprehensive feature set for both internal and external customers, and achieving a solid return on investment,” said Sumukh Sharma, Vice President, EXM Cloud. “As a Microsoft partner, we are able to leverage their cutting-edge and reliable technologies. This has enabled us to address these issues effectively.”
EDGE unleashes the power of Enterprise Service Management by empowering teams to manage the Digital Transformation journey. All modules on the EDGE platform are mobile-ready, allowing access to real-time data, updates, and communication with teams from any location. With robust security measures, users can be confident that their data is safe and that everyone gets the best possible user experience.
Sharma added, “We're proud to say that our EDGE platform has already garnered enthusiastic feedback from our customers. Their support is a testament to the platform's value, something that money simply cannot buy. We are excited and looking forward to introducing the EDGE platform to an increasing number of organizations, showcasing its potential to revolutionize their operations.”
For example, Rance Wells, Vice President of Toot’n Totum, said “We replaced our old ticketing system with an incident management platform custom tailored to our business ready to scale! As we continue to grow our business, we will look to EXM for solutions. They have delivered to all deadlines and taught us a lot along the way. We truly look at EXM Cloud as a partner moving forward!”
For more information, please visit https://www.exmcloud.com/
About EXM Cloud:
EXM Cloud provides cutting-edge solutions and services that support digital transformation initiatives. By leveraging industry-leading products, businesses can optimize their operations and enhance efficiency. With EXM Cloud, organizations can streamline their processes and drive value, enabling them to thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape.
mitesh.p@exmcloud.com
Media Relations
