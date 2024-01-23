Safrax Now Offering Innovative Sanitation and Water Purification Solutions Directly to Consumers
Pioneering manufacturer of instant chlorine dioxide in tablet form makes product line available to individuals as well as corporate customersDOVER, DEL., UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safrax, the leader in water sanitation, hygiene and biosecurity solutions, today announced that it is now, for the first time, offering its products directly to consumers. Previously, the company had only served corporate clients. Since 2011, Safrax has been the go-to global leader in chlorine dioxide technology tablets. The company is renowned in the water treatment industry as a pioneering manufacturer of instant chlorine dioxide in tablet form. Their product mitigates the presence of E.coli, Salmonella, and Listeria. For healthcare facilities, it provides hospital grade disinfectants and sanitizers.
“After a decade of exclusively serving industrial clients such as the food industry businesses, hospitals, hotels, the agriculture sector, water treatment facilities, and wholesalers with OEM branding, Safrax is now expanding its market reach,” said Steve Dan, Safrax’s CEO. “We are now offering chlorine dioxide in smaller, retail packaging tailored for individual use. This new initiative makes the accessibility and convenience of chlorine dioxide available to individual clients, providing the same high-quality product that our industrial partners have relied on since 2011.”
Safrax serves many industries, providing a customer-centric satisfaction guarantee to all clients. The company works with customers across horticulture, cultivation, livestock, and poultry production. The company invests in top-of-the-line research and development with an industry focus on products that are not only effective but also environmentally friendly and safe for users. As a leader in hygienic services, Safrax offers specialized solutions for residential, healthcare, commercial, agricultural and industrial use.
Safrax is also a leader in customized approaches to pest control for bed bugs, especially those located in challenging environments. The company is committed to sustainable disinfection through its innovative sanitation solutions. Company practices ensure that all products and processes are safe for the environment. Its chlorine dioxide tablets have no residuals and are easy to manage.
The Safrax approach to bed bug mitigation features using a fogger or electrostatic sprayer as the quickest way to disinfect a hospital room, an entire basement, or a school gym. Sprayers create a fine mist that treats objects, walls, floors and ceilings in a matter of just a few minutes. According to Dan, “Safrax Chlorine Dioxide is one of the few disinfectants that can be dispersed in this manner because Safrax Chlorine Dioxide is non-corrosive to treated surfaces and objects.”
For more information visit www.safrax.com
