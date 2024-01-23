AngeLink becomes world's first crowdfunding platform to incorporate artificial intelligence

AngeLink

Trademarked AI-Wizard™ enables fundraiser enhancements to benefit users

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AngeLink, the world’s only social crowdfunding platform built and powered by women, has added groundbreaking AI features making the platform also the world’s first crowdfunding platform to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) for the benefit of its users.

AngeLink's incorporation of AI technology represents a significant evolution in the crowdfunding and social impact landscape. This strategic move underscores the company’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to redefine user experience, safety and security, maximizing campaign success, and to solidify its position as a trailblazer in the industry.

Data from the crowdfunding industry shows that a significant number of fundraising campaigns fail because the organizer doesn’t engage their personal network of friends and family or because they lack a compelling story that explains their needs. By incorporating AI technologies, AngeLink is providing users the opportunity to utilize innovative technology to craft compelling and emotionally focused campaigns, ensuring maximum engagement and impact.

AngeLink’s new trademarked AI-Wizard™ enables seamless fundraiser story enhancement and campaign title suggestions. The company’s backend AI integration powers history and behavior tracking to ensure trust and safety and improve the overall customer experience. AngeLink's AI-driven approach offers a unique blend of technological innovation and heartfelt connection. By merging automation with empathy, AngeLink aims to revolutionize fundraising, making it more accessible, engaging, and impactful than ever before.

“AngeLink’s analysis reinforces what we've observed anecdotally – that a compelling narrative and the ability to mobilize personal networks are critical components to crowdfunding success," says Gerry Porier, CEO and founder of AngeLink. "Our data-driven insights and integration of AI aim to provide actionable strategies for campaigners to enhance their storytelling and leverage personal networks effectively so their fundraising campaign will be successful."

“As a pioneering force at the intersection of artificial intelligence and social impact, I am thrilled to lead the integration of AI into AngeLink,” said Sheila Naeshi, PhD., Chief Technology Officer at AngeLink. Naeshi, who also holds a PhD in Artificial Intelligence added, “by fusing the power of technology with the mission of empowering campaign organizers, we're not just transforming crowdfunding; we're revolutionizing the very essence of connectivity and customer support. AngeLink is not just a platform; it's a testament to the endless possibilities when innovation meets inclusivity, and AI becomes a catalyst for realizing dreams.”

ABOUT ANGELINK:

AngeLink, headquartered in Miami, Florida, is a pioneering social crowdfunding platform at the forefront of technological innovation and social impact. Built and powered by women, AngeLink is dedicated to empowering individuals through cutting-edge technology solutions with a personal empathetic approach. The world’s first AI-powered crowdfunding platform, AngeLink is backed by eight pending-patents that accelerate the success of fundraising for individuals and communities. Supporting healthcare, emergencies, natural disasters, small businesses, and charities, AngeLink is reimagining crowdfunding. Founded by Gerry Poirier, a 25-year finance executive, AngeLink supports local, global, personal, and professional campaigns to empower female-forward missions and underserved communities.