UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND AND MAINE MUNICIPAL ASSOCIATION FORGE NEW PARTNERSHIP
A critical piece of UNE Online’s mission is addressing workforce needs in Maine and across the region.”PORTLAND, MAINE, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of New England announced it has signed an agreement with the Maine Municipal Association (MMA) to make graduate education in emergency management affordable and accessible to MMA’s members in more than 480 Maine cities and towns.
— Beth Taylor-Nolan, dean of UNE Online
Through this new partnership, MMA members, including municipal employees, volunteers, and elected municipal officials, will be eligible for a 25% tuition discount for UNE Online’s Emergency Management program, which includes a master’s degree program as well as a graduate certificate option. The program is offered 100% online to make it accessible to working professionals.
“A critical piece of UNE Online’s mission is addressing workforce needs in Maine and across the region,” said Beth Taylor-Nolan, dean of UNE Online. “Our educational products and services are designed for working adults who are trying to advance their careers while balancing the many other responsibilities in their lives. We design training and learning experiences that provide professionals the skills they need to succeed in today’s economy. We do this by partnering with employers and organizations like MMA in order to benefit their members.”
“This partnership with the University of New England exemplifies MMA’s commitment to building partnerships that offer affordable and flexible educational opportunities for our members,” said Peter Osborne, director of educational services for MMA. “The need for professional and well-trained emergency management professionals is apparent across the state, and programs like UNE’s create opportunities for current municipal employees and officials to grow and expand their skills in a way that positively impacts their communities now and into the future.”
Employees and members of UNE’s preferred partners receive tuition discounts and access to continuing education trainings and events throughout the year. Contact Edmond Cervone at ecervone@une.edu for more information on becoming a preferred partner.
ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND
The University of New England is Maine’s largest private university, with two beautiful coastal campuses in Maine, a one-of-a-kind study-abroad campus in Tangier, Morocco, and an array of flexible online offerings. In an uncommonly welcoming and supportive community, we offer hands-on learning, empowering students to make a positive impact in a world full of challenges. We are the state’s top provider of health professionals and home to Maine’s only medical and dental colleges, a variety of other interprofessionally aligned health care programs, and nationally recognized programs in the marine sciences, the natural and social sciences, business, the humanities, and the arts. Visit www.une.edu.
ABOUT THE MAINE MUNICIPAL ASSOCIATION
Founded in 1936, the MMA is a voluntary, non-partisan, member-service organization to which 484 municipalities in Maine belong. It has a core belief that local government is a fundamental component of a democratic system of government. MMA’s services include advocacy, education, and information, professional legal and personnel advisory services and self-funded group insurance programs.
Angie Helton
Northeast Media Associates
+1 207-653-0365
email us here