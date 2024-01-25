MedTrainer Elevates Healthcare Compliance and Education Through This Exclusive Outcomes Rocket Podcast Series
Five-part series delves into the convergence of technology, policy impact, credentialing, and the pivotal role of technology in healthcare operations
Healthcare compliance is mission critical, but its execution is stuck in the past.”DORADO, PUERTO RICO, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MedTrainer, an industry leader in healthcare compliance, is leaving an indelible mark on healthcare education with its five-part podcast series showcased on Outcomes Rocket. Featuring insights from CEO Steve Gallion and other key executives, the series delves into the convergence of technology, policy impact, credentialing, and the pivotal role of technology in healthcare operations.
— Steve Gallion, MedTrainer CEO
The series includes the following episodes:
1. Understanding the Intersection of Technology and Compliance with Steve Gallion (CEO)
2. The Impact of Health Policy on Your Compliance Strategy with Hira Rashid (Senior Program Manager)
3. Protecting the Revenue Cycle With Credentialing with Brent Althoff (Director of Credentialing Operations)
4. Technology in Healthcare: Stop Trying To Do it All Right Now with Kevin Stineman (Chief Operating Officer)
5. Compliance Isn’t Just the Policy with Brian Williams (Vice President of Compliance)
Saul Marquez, CEO at Outcomes Rocket, extends an invitation, stating, "We invite everyone to explore these insightful episodes on MedTrainer's groundbreaking contributions to healthcare compliance and education. Our goal is to empower healthcare organizations to enhance patient care, improve outcomes, and navigate the complex landscape of compliance."
In the series opener, CEO Steve Gallion provides transformative insights into the role of technology in healthcare compliance, introducing MedTrainer's comprehensive platform.
“Healthcare compliance is mission critical, but its execution is stuck in the past,” Steve explains. “Healthcare organizations need a single access point to meet and maintain compliance and increase the speed of operational workforce management. It must be designed through the eyes of healthcare teams to truly meet the needs of an ever-evolving industry.”
The podcast series addresses the challenges of staying abreast of evolving healthcare policies, emphasizing readiness, and early implementation. It also navigates the complexities of healthcare credentialing, offering strategies for effective processes, ensuring compliance, optimizing revenue, and delivering quality care.
Chief Operating Officer Kevin Stineman delves into the intersection of technology, compliance, and healthcare operations, with a focus on finding value and increasing efficiency.
"Today technology, such as software as a service (SaaS) platforms, evolve quickly to stay compliant, are easy to deploy, and can help organizations meet critical regulatory requirements at a reasonable cost," Kevin says. “But most importantly, when organizations use technology to simplify tedious and time-consuming administrative tasks, like compliance training, patient-facing team members have time to focus on patient-centric activities and deliver better care to their patients.”
The series concludes with Vice President of Compliance Brian Williams, exploring the concept of compliance in healthcare and strategies for cultivating a culture of compliance within organizations.
To access the podcast series and learn more about MedTrainer, visit MedTrainer's landing page.
About MedTrainer:
Established in 2013, MedTrainer is the healthtech leader accelerating compliance with a unified digital platform that optimizes workflows and streamlines education, credentialing, and documentation. Backed by Telescope Partners and Vista Equity Partners, MedTrainer helps busy healthcare professionals accelerate their credentialing, training, and compliance process while maintaining the highest standards of safety for staff, patients, and the organization. Over 300,000 healthcare professionals across 15,000 healthcare sites in North America rely on MedTrainer to get more done in less time. Learn more at medtrainer.com.
Outcomes Rocket: Interviewing Today's Most Successful and Inspiring Health Leaders
Hosted by Saul Marquez, Outcomes Rocket Network is a podcast that creates distinguished results through conversations with the most inspiring leaders in healthcare. Striving to be the digital consciousness of healthcare leadership, innovation, and problem-solving, the podcast inspires collaborative thinking amongst healthcare leaders to solve problems and create healthcare solutions. Learn more about our mission at www.outcomesrocket.health.
Saul Marquez
Outcomes Rocket
