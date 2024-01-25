Reulay’s AI-Powered Platform Joins Snapdragon Spaces Pathfinder Program to Transform Well-Being Practices Globally

Reulay, the first point-of-care for mental health, is excited to announce the company is joining Snapdragon Spaces ™ Pathfinder Program.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reulay, the first point-of-care for mental health, is excited to announce the company is joining Snapdragon Spaces ™ Pathfinder Program. This initiative is poised to transform the mental health and well-being landscape by integrating Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.’s Snapdragon Spaces XR Developer Platform with Reulay’s AI-powered mental well-being platform.

Innovative Approach to Mental Well-Being:

Reulay’s mission to make mental health care more personalized and accessible takes a significant leap forward with this collaboration. By utilizing Snapdragon Spaces, Reulay’s platform will now offer its immersive, AI-personalized mental well-being experiences on Snapdragon Spaces SDK, making mental health support more engaging and effective for users worldwide.

Revolutionizing Mental Health Care:

“At Reulay, we’re committed to redefining mental health and well-being support,” said Patrick Candela, CEO and Founder of Reulay. “We’re excited to join Snapdragon Spaces Pathfinder Program to merge our AI-driven approach with cutting-edge video and XR technology, reaching people where they are on their mental health journey via many XR-enabled devices and platforms.”

Dr. Srini Pillay, Chief Medical Officer and co-founder at Reulay, highlighted the significance of this integration: "For a digital therapeutic platform, user experience and engagement are key to enhancing compliance. Powerful computing ability from Snapdragon Spaces allows Reulay users get the most compelling experience possible. Also, the platform’s power supports Reulay’s generative AI approach to modifying the experiences delivered in real-time. This is an exciting new approach to mental and physical health, firstly, because mental and physical health are intimately tied together, and secondly, because this kind of power will help us scale to reach the 1 billion people needing mental health care worldwide.”

Qualcomm Technologies’ Role in Transformative Technology:

Reulay has a vision of utilizing technology for impactful applications. Ali Zamiri, Staff Manager, Business Development at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., expressed, “We are excited to see Reulay, a company aiming to transform mental health care, harnessing the powerful capabilities of Snapdragon Spaces. Our development platform will enable Reulay to be accessible on various XR-enabled devices, ensuring a wide reach, and enhancing the well-being of users globally.”

Reulay, an AI-powered first point-of-care platform, is dedicated to the prevention, treatment, and maintenance of mental health and well-being for individuals and organizations globally. Our mission at Reulay is to measurably improve mental well-being and the quality of life for billions of people worldwide. www.reulay.com

