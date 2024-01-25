DealerAddendums Inc. Set to Showcase How Car Dealerships Drive PVR with CARS Compliant Addendums at NADA 2024
The DealerAddendums Inc. team will be at NADA Booth 2001W, highlighting their user-friendly CARS compliant addendum templates with custom features.EASTSOUND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DealerAddendums Inc., a leading provider of software solutions that drives PVR with CARS Compliant addendums, is gearing up to make a significant impact at the NADA Show in Las Vegas, February 2024. The entire DealerAddendums Inc. team will be at NADA Booth 2001W, highlighting their user-friendly CARS compliant addendum templates with custom features that drive PVR.
Key Features to be Showcased:
1. CARS Compliant Addendums: Experience firsthand how dealerships use DealerAddendums.com’s platform to standardize how they create, manage, and print state and federally compliant addendums.
2. Clear and Conspicuous Templates: See how major dealer groups use addendum features that specifically list hard versus soft options, so that out-the-door price is both clear and conspicuous to the consumer.
3. Drive PVR with Lead Capture Tools: Learn about how DealerAddendums.com’s platform uses QR Codes linked to SMS to open direct communication between the buyer and the sales team.
Marlena Wetzel, Director of Customer Success at DealerAddendums Inc., expressed excitement about the upcoming event, stating, "NADA provides an excellent platform to showcase our latest compliance related innovations and templates that showcase the value dealerships offer consumers. We look forward to demonstrating how DealerAddendum.com’s helps standardize how dealers create, manage and print their custom addendums.”
Visit DealerAddendums Inc. at Booth 2001W during the NADA Show in Las Vegas to explore these features and learn more about their commitment to helping dealers increase PVR while remaining compliant and transparent with consumers.
For more information, please visit DealerAddendums.com or give our office a call 801-415-9435!
About DealerAddendums Inc.: DealerAddendums Inc. is a leading provider of software solutions for dealerships and seller groups, offering comprehensive addendum and two-way data tools to streamline CARS Compliant addendums and enhance PVR. With a focus on innovation and client satisfaction, the company continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the automotive industry.
Addendum Explainer Video