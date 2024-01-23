A Comprehensive Analysis of the Commercial Telematics Market Projected to Reach $63.89 Billion by 2030

Commercial Telematics Market Trend

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Commercial telematics Market by Solution Type, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030”, the global commercial telematics market was valued at $16,871 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $63,891.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Increase in trend of connectivity solutions, ease of vehicle diagnosis, and government regulation for vehicle telematics drive the growth of the global commercial telematics market. However, high installation costs, threat of data hacking, and lack of uninterrupted & seamless internet connectivity hinder the market growth. On the contrary, intelligent transportation systems and improved performance of autonomous vehicles are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

The report segments the global commercial telematics market on the basis of solution type, application, end user, and region.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the OEM segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the market. Moreover, the segment is projected to manifest the highest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟓.𝟎% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎. The report analyzes the aftermarket segment.

𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, the solutions segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fourths of the market. However, the services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

The global commercial telematics market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in 2020 in terms of revenue, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period.

Advanced diagnostic system is expected to boost the growth of the commercial telematics market. In advanced diagnostics, the on-board system in the vehicle will supply data of the vehicle to both the automobile dealer and the customer, which can help predict potential automobile issues before they take place.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Mix Telematics,

Navistar, Inc.,

Trimble Inc.,

Verizon Communications Inc.,

Vontier Corporation,

Fleet Complete,

Geotab Inc.,

Microlise limited,

Solera Holdings, Inc.,

Continental AG,

Daimler AG,

Karooooo Ltd.,

Michelin.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

The Covid-19 pandemic severely affected the automotive sector as majority of the manufacturing facilities were closed, which affected to several OEM and supplier factories.

The pandemic affected the revenue streams allocated toward the R&D and adoption of new technologies in the commercial telematics sector. The growing vaccination number and rise in commercial vehicles are expected to boost the growth of the market post-pandemic.

