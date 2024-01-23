MDC welcomes conservation agent Ty Garrison to St. Francois County

Body

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is welcoming conservation agent Ty Garrison to St. Francois County. He joins 200 existing MDC agents in serving and protecting Missouri’s fish, forest, and wildlife.

Malden, Missouri native Garrison has been assigned to St. Francois County, alongside MDC agent Austin Davis.

Garrison said he was introduced to the world of deer hunting by his father, which sparked his interest for the outdoors. During high school, Garrison waterfowl hunted at Otter Slough CA in Dexter, where he was first exposed to the job of a conservation agent, he said, adding, “from that moment on, I knew what my goal in life was.”

While attending college at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Garrison worked at an agricultural service company as warehouse manager logging nearly 800 hours through MDC’s Protection Volunteer Program. He then obtained a position with MDC as a feral hog trapper before acceptance into MDC’s 2023 Conservation Agent Training Academy.

“Becoming a conservation agent has been a lifelong goal,” Garrison said. “From an early age I’ve had the desire to protect Missouri’s natural resources for the future. It truly is a dream job combining my passion for the outdoors and the opportunity to serve my community through law enforcement.”

Garrison may be contacted at 573-330-8038 or by email at Ty.Garrison@mdc.mo.gov.

To find a list of conservation agents by county, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4ok.

For more information on MDC careers, visit jobs.mdc.mo.gov.