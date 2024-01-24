MC Armor arrived at the 2024 Edition of SHOT Show with Innovation and Certified Quality
MC Armor will be featured at the New Product Center showcasing its latest breakthrough, the ION Armor.
We aim to demonstrate our continuous pursuit of designs focused on safety, quality and innovation to save the lives of our users”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MC Armor proudly confirms its participation at the SHOT Show in Las Vegas, from January 23 to 26, one of the most prestigious global events in the ballistic protection industry.
— Miguel Caballero, CEO MC Armor
This year, MC Armor will be featured at the New Product Center, a platform dedicated to companies leading in innovation and technology, showcasing its latest breakthrough, the ION Armor. This outer vest redefines protection and comfort by integrating ballistic panels distinguished in the patented Tank Top, offering a protection level of II and IIIA.
This groundbreaking design, coupled with thermoformed materials, ensures a perfect fit, providing protection and exceptional comfort. The outer vest has materials which optimize weight and flexibility. In addition, this garment has thermoregulatory and antibacterial materials which improve the user’s comfort.
The SHOT Show, acclaimed for gathering the global elite in the ballistic protection industry, serves as the ideal backdrop for MC Armor to present for the 9 consecutive year. 30 years of trajectory has distinguished the company, fulfilling their constant innovation through technology and certified quality by National Institute of Justice, among other certifications.
Also featured will be the patented Tank Top body armor, an icon in worldwide market. It was internationally recognized by Red Dot, one of the most prestigious design awards granted in the Fashion, for its discreet design focused on providing safety and comfort simultaneously.
"SHOT Show is the ideal platform to showcase our advancements, like the ION Armor. With this, we aim to demonstrate our continuous pursuit of designs focused on safety, quality and innovation to save the lives of our users," emphasized Miguel Caballero, founder and CEO of MC Armor.
The company is located at booth 31012, where attendees can firsthand experience the revolution in personal protection that each garment represents.
***
About Miguel Caballero – MC Armor:
Miguel Caballero, with over three decades of history in designing and manufacturing body armor has served over 2 million users globally, with multiple certifications. More than 53 military and police forces worldwide trust Miguel Caballero’s garments.
The company has produced and distributed over 50 million body armor and safeguarded the lives of 49 heads of state and government members.
