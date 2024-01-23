Submit Release
Stonebraker Winter Parking Area at Lake Cascade temporarily closed

Due to warm temperatures and muddy conditions, the Stonebraker Winter Parking area at Lake Cascade is closed until further notice. 

Idaho Department of Fish and Game staff have decided to close the Stonebraker parking lot to reduce the risk of damage to private property while the ground is soft and wet. Fish and Game staff will continue to assess and will reopen the lot when freezing temperatures return and conditions at the parking area improve. 

As of now, people can continue to park along the road at the entrance to Stonebraker Lane, but should not use the Acces Yes! parking area. State Parks parking areas (Blue Heron, Van Wyck, Boulder Creek, and Poison Creek) will remain open. 
 

