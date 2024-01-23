GWH Advisors & Accountants Announces Strategic Merger with McLaren & Co CPAs

NEWTOWN, PA, USA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GWH Advisors & Accountants, a leading CPA and Wealth Management company, proudly announces the successful merger with McLaren & Co., P.C., CPAs, a highly respected and well-established Certified Public Accounting (CPA) firm.

This strategic move is part of GWH's commitment to enhancing its comprehensive suite of services and expanding its footprint in the accounting market. The merger with McLaren & Co brings together the strengths of both organizations, creating a local powerhouse that is well-positioned for future growth and success.

Key Highlights of the Merger:

Complementary Expertise: The combined expertise of GWH and McLaren & Co will enable us to offer a broader range of services, providing clients with a one-stop solution for all their accounting and wealth management needs.

Expanded Client Base: The acquisition brings with it an extensive and diverse client base from McLaren & Co, further solidifying GWH's presence in key markets.

Talent Pool: GWH gains access to a highly skilled team of professionals from McLaren & Co, known for their expertise and commitment to excellence.

Innovation and Technology Integration: The integration of innovative technologies and best practices from both companies will result in improved efficiency and enhanced client experiences.

GWH's Managing Partner, Stephen Hill, expressed enthusiasm about the merger, stating, "We are excited to welcome the talented team at McLaren into the GWH family. This strategic move aligns with our vision for growth and allows us to better serve our clients by providing them with an even more comprehensive suite of services."

McLaren's President, Bob McLaren, shared similar sentiments, stating, "Joining forces with GWH presents an exciting opportunity for our team and clients. We look forward to leveraging our combined strengths to achieve new heights of success."

The merger is effective as of 01/22/2024, and both companies are committed to ensuring a seamless transition for clients and employees.

For more information about this acquisition, please contact:

GWH Advisors & Accountants

Christopher Cice

Partner

info@gwhwealth.com

215-968-5838

About GWH Advisors & Accountants:

At GWH we offer a comprehensive set of accounting, tax, financial planning, and advisory services to individuals and businesses. Our team utilizes a multidisciplinary approach, informed by extensive industry knowledge and enhanced by creative, out-of-the-box thinking. Headquartered in Newtown, PA with a branch office in Owego, NY, GWH Advisors & Accountants continues to grow throughout the Northeast region and the United States.

About McLaren & Co:

McLaren & Co., P.C. offers accounting & tax services for small business. They carefully prepare financial statements and perform compilations along with business and individual tax preparation. McLaren & Co., P.C uses a personal approach in their relationships with their clients. The company is very familiar with the QuickBooks® software and is a QuickBooks® Professional Advisor.

