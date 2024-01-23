Canada, B.C. help farmers, ranchers prepare for extreme weather

CANADA, January 23 - B.C. farmers and ranchers are being supported with a new round of funding to help prepare and protect their farms and animals from extreme-weather emergencies, ensuring people will continue to have access to local food in a changing climate.

Through the Extreme Weather Preparedness for Agriculture program, $2 million is available to support producers with projects that help prepare farms for wildfires, flooding and extreme heat.

The program began in 2022 and has supported more than 150 projects on B.C. farms in the poultry, dairy, beef, tree fruit and berry sectors.

Examples include:

improving cooling systems for barns

enhancing shade and heat protection for livestock and crops

protection and storage of feed and fuel

protection of wells

FireSmart critical infrastructure assessments

retrofitting farm buildings in preparation of wildfires

Funding for B.C. farm and ranch businesses opened Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Funding will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis with up to $50,000 available per applicant and per project category.

The Extreme Weather Preparedness for Agriculture program is part of B.C.’s Climate Preparedness and Adaptation Strategy and is delivered by the Investment Agriculture Foundation of BC (IAF), with funding from the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP), and CleanBC.

The Sustainable CAP is a five-year, $3.5-billion investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen competitiveness, innovation, and resiliency of the agriculture, agri‐food and agri‐based products sector. This includes $1 billion in federal programs and activities and a $2.5-billion commitment that is cost-shared 60% federally and 40% provincially/territorially for programs that are designed and delivered by provinces and territories.

Learn More:

To find out more about the Extreme Weather Preparedness for Agriculture funding opportunities, visit: https://iafbc.ca/ewp/