The removal of the temporary bridge at the Falls Creek (Jackass Mountain) construction site requires a full closure of Highway 1 overnight on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon will be closed in both directions from 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, until 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is working directly with emergency services to facilitate their access through the site during this time.

Drivers travelling between the Interior and Lower Mainland can take Highway 3 or Highway 5 as alternative routes.

For up-to-date information about this closure and road conditions on alternative routes, travellers should continue to monitor the forecast and visit: https://www.drivebc.ca/